But Andy Murray brought real joy to the tournament on Tuesday when he won a four-hour, five-set first-round match against 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili. When Murray dropped the fourth set in a tiebreaker, he looked drained and exhausted. Somehow, he pulled himself together to win the fifth set, 6-4.
Early Thursday morning Eastern time, Taro Daniel of Japan eliminated Murray, the now-34-year-old clearly spent after his earlier marathon. But the second-round loss mattered less than the first-round win. Murray is a five-time Australian finalist — losing one final to Federer and four to Djokovic — but before his victory over Basilashvili, he hadn’t won a match in Melbourne since 2017. After he lost in the first round in 2019, in another five-setter, Tennis Australia played a lengthy farewell tribute video, since it was widely thought Murray was headed for a second hip surgery and retirement.
He had the surgery. He has not retired.
Murray is a three-time major champion and, to put it mildly, a heroic figure throughout Great Britain. He was knighted in 2017 — please address him as Sir Andy Murray. In 2012, the Scotsman won the U.S. Open, becoming the first British player to claim one of tennis’s four major championships since Fred Perry ruled the tennis world in the 1930s
Nine months later, he became slightly less important in the British Empire than Winston Churchill when he became the first British player to win Wimbledon since Perry in 1936, a 77-year gap.
There’s a statue of Perry inside the front gate at Wimbledon, where he won three times. Murray, who won it again in 2016, may have a statue there someday soon. He also won two Olympic gold medals and, in 2015, led Great Britain to its first victory in the Davis Cup since that magical year of 1936. Murray even ascended to No. 1 in the world for 41 weeks — passing Djokovic, Federer and Nadal at the time.
Then, injuries intervened. He had back surgery late in 2016 and missed a chunk of 2017 with an elbow injury. Early in 2018 he needed hip surgery. He was still in pain when he played after the surgery and he talked before the 2019 Australian Open about facing more surgery, saying it was entirely possible that would be his last time competing in Melbourne. He was hoping to play Wimbledon once more before walking away.
He made it to Wimbledon that year — but only to play doubles. After all the medical procedures, though, he slowly began playing his way back. His ranking had dropped out of the top 100 and he needed a wild-card spot to get into this Australian Open. He was ranked 113th entering the tournament but the victory over Basilashvili should move him back into the top 100.
It is difficult for non-Brits to understand how much Murray means to his country. Great Britain was once a tennis power — it won four straight Davis Cups in the 1930s in addition to Perry’s three Wimbledon titles — but had become an international joke in tennis circles by the 1980s.
In 1987, no British player was ranked high enough to qualify for Wimbledon. The members of the All England Club gave seven of their wild-card spots to British players. In a Washington Post column during the tournament I wrote, “The joke here is that the only male player Britain got into Wimbledon this year was the statue of Fred Perry that stands just inside the main gate.”
The story was reprinted in the International Herald Tribune. Needless to say, my colleagues in the British media — who took tennis very seriously — were not thrilled with the line.
“It’s not that what you wrote isn’t true,” the great Rex Bellamy, the Times of London’s longtime tennis writer, told me. “It’s that it is painful to see it right in front of us that way.”
Tim Henman began to change things in the early 2000s. He made it to four Wimbledon semifinals in five years and eight quarterfinals in nine years. He was so popular that the area outside Centre Court where fans gathered to watch his matches on a giant screen was named “Henman Hill.”
But Henman never broke through to a final, losing in heartbreaking fashion late in the tournament on more than one occasion.
And then, along came Murray, steadily working his way up in the rankings, reaching his first Slam final in 2010, losing to Federer in Australia. When he won Wimbledon three years later, beating Djokovic in the final in straight sets, there was literally dancing in the streets of London.
Churchill. Queen Elizabeth. Murray. Perhaps not in that order.
To those in Great Britain, the Davis Cup victory in 2015 was almost as monumental. Until it was turned into a corporate joke a couple of years back, the Davis Cup was still a huge event, especially in Europe. Murray was later chosen by his fellow athletes to be Great Britain’s flag-bearer for the Opening Ceremonies at the 2016 Rio Games.
In short, Murray doesn’t need to play tennis. He’s wealthy beyond anyone’s wildest dreams, has four young children at home and has nothing left to prove. He isn’t Djokovic, Federer or Nadal, but his place in the sport’s pantheon is secure, and he will be voted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame about 10 minutes after he becomes eligible.
But he didn’t want to literally hobble away from tennis. He wanted to prove to himself that he could come back and play again — and play well. Will he ever win another major title? Unlikely, although he talked after his victory over Basilashvili about hoping to go “deep into the tournament.”
That’s not going to happen, but perhaps he might have one last great Wimbledon run in him. What a story that would be.
On that afternoon in 2013 when he finally put the jokes about Fred Perry’s statue into the rearview mirror — of his sport and his country — there were plenty of tears shed. For anyone who had ever been at Wimbledon, it was an intensely emotional day.
In a completely different way, seeing Murray somehow survive that fifth set on Tuesday was just as emotional. Sir Andy Murray is more than worthy of our tears,