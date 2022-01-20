The difference came, finally, with only 45 seconds remaining, when Boston’s Charlie McAvoy beat Vitek Vanecek with the Bruins on the power play to seal a 4-3 victory.
The teams combined for 63 hits, 36 delivered by the visitors. It wasn’t so much the quantity of the hits as the quality. Boards rattled, glass shook and the Boston crowd boomed.
Boston’s Anton Blidh and Brad Marchand left with upper-body injuries. The same was true of Washington’s Nick Jensen.
“It was a good battle,” Washington’s Nick Backstrom said. “Two desperate teams that want points and I thought we battled to the end. Unfortunately, they scored 45 seconds left. It would have been nice to at least get a point out of it.”
Backstrom scored his first goal of the season to knot the game at 3, just 36 seconds after the Bruins had taken a 3-2 lead midway through the final period when Evgeny Kuznetsov inadvertently redirected a pass through Vanecek’s pads.
“It was a tight game. It was physical, it was battle-heavy,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “At the end of the day, it was tough. We lose in the last two minutes of the game.”
Blidh was the recipient of a big, hard hit from Tom Wilson late in the first period with the Capitals (22-10-9) on the power play. The Bruins had possession of the puck in the offensive zone when Wilson delivered the blow, which did not draw a penalty.
Blidh was slow to get up and was later ruled out. Wilson’s history with Boston (23-12-2) has been well-documented, and this only added a chapter after he was suspended seven games for his hit on Brandon Carlo last March.
Early in the second period, Garnet Hathaway delivered a blow to Marchand and was dinged for two minutes of interference. With Hathaway in the penalty box, David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Marchand heavily favored his right shoulder after the hit and was ruled out of the game shortly thereafter.
Jensen was also ruled out for the remainder of the game at the same time. It was not immediately known when Jensen’s injury occurred.
Losing Jensen with John Carlson (covid protocols) and Dmitry Orlov (suspension) could be particularly tough for the Capitals.
“It’s tough because of where we are at,” Laviolette said. “There is already a couple guys out of the lineup and so you take out the guy that plays the game really well and plays the game tough and aggressively and so those losses hurt.”
Kuznetsov opened the scoring with a snipe from the left circle that beat Linus Ullmark at 4:07 of the first period. Kuznetsov’s goal extended his point streak to six games and gave him two goals and five assists in that span. Pastrnak scored 50 seconds later to tie it at 1.
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ loss to the Bruins:
Jonsson-Fjallby in, Sprong out
Rookie Axel Jonsson-Fjallby got into the lineup for the first time since his eight-game NHL stint earlier in the season. His last NHL game was Nov. 21 in Seattle. He has 10 goals and 11 assists in 26 AHL games.
The timing of Jonsson-Fjallby’s call-up to the active roster is intriguing. If Jonsson-Fjallby plays in one more game for the Capitals, he will have to go through waivers if Washington wants to send him to the taxi squad or back to the AHL.
Jonsson-Fjallby was claimed on waivers in September by Buffalo after he was cut from the Capitals’ training camp roster. Washington then claimed him back off waivers just before the season started.
Laviolette said Thursday morning he wanted to pair Jonsson-Fjallby with Lars Eller because of how well the duo worked together earlier in the season. Jonsson-Fjallby said Thursday he thought his speed complemented Eller’s instincts. It also helped that both can speak Swedish.
With Jonsson-Fjallby in, Danel Sprong was a healthy scratch. Sprong had gone scoreless in his last five games.
Vanecek’s shot
Laviolette said Thursday morning that Vanecek’s game against Boston was the goaltender’s chance to grab the reins in net. Vanecek had been solid in his prior two starts, but had yet to get any shot at consistency with the team’s long break in between games for the last two weeks.
He finished Thursday with 29 saves.
“We are looking for somebody to grab that and find some consistency with that,” Laviolette said.
Missing veterans
Even before Jensen was ruled out, the Capitals were missing both Carlson and Orlov. Washington also played without T.J. Oshie. He was placed on injured reserve on Thursday for his upper-body injury.
Oshie is eligible to return for the Capitals’ home game on Jan. 24 against Vegas Golden Knights. Oshie was injured early Saturday in the Capitals’ win over the New York Islanders.