Carey’s performance was a bright spot for the Hoyas, who remain winless in the Big East (0-4) and fell to 6-9 overall. It also rewarded Coach Patrick Ewing’s decision to start him ahead of Kaiden Rice.
“That’s something I wanted to see,” Ewing said. “We have 16 more games to go. Sometimes you have to make changes. That was one of the changes I wanted to make.
“[Carey] played great. He came out of protocol after having been shut down for 10 days. We had to take our time getting him back into shape under basketball conditions.
“I thought he came out and played great.”
Conversely, the Friars continue to be the class of the Big East. The win improved them to 14-2 overall and 5-1 in the league. They have won 10 of 11.
Ajami Durham and Ed Croswell led Providence with 15 points each while Noah Horchler added 14.
Georgetown’s defense continued to be an issue. The Friars shredded the Hoyas when Ewing went man-to-man, shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 50 percent (5 of 10) from beyond the arc.
In addition, Providence scored 30 points in the paint.
“We gave them too many points in the paint,” Ewing said. “And it wasn’t just [Nate Watson]. He didn’t play a Watson-type game and we still gave them 30 points in the paint and that’s what hurt us.”
The Hoyas hurt themselves early, missing their first 11 shots and committing five turnovers in the first seven minutes.
Providence capitalized. By the time Dante Harris made his first jump shot, the Friars had a 13-0 lead.
But Carey helped the Hoyas come back, sparking an 18-12 run with a pair of three-pointers. The Hoyas trailed just 37-34 at intermission, thanks in part to Tyler Beard’s three-pointer at the buzzer.
For all the good work the Hoyas did to make their margin manageable, it was erased to start the second half. Providence came out after intermission on an 11-2 run, pushing its lead to 12.
Once again, the Hoyas fought back behind Carey and Harris.
Two free throws by Harris pulled Georgetown within 64-60 but that was as close as the Hoyas would get over the remaining five minutes.
Slow starts notwithstanding, Ewing wasn’t inclined to blame the loss on that aspect of the game.
“I didn’t think it took a lot out of us,” he said. “We started out slow, unfortunately. But we fought back and cut it to three at halftime. Then we came out of halftime and they went on a run.
“After that it was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way. It’s no time to panic but we have to play with a sense of urgency.”
Here is what else to know from Thursday’s game:
Defense took a timeout
Ewing has regularly made his team’s defense a point of his postgame media sessions, typically as a lament of what his team could be doing better. The numbers only gave him more fuel Thursday. The Hoyas entered allowing an average of 79.1 points, and the Friars topped that figure in the win.
Good life beyond the arc
The Hoyas flew to Rhode Island ranked last in the Big East in three-point shooting (26.7 percent). They improved that stat by draining 56.5 percent (13-23) of the shots from beyond the arc.
Tough stretch
For a team still seeking its first Big East win, this stretch is particularly tough for the Hoyas. The loss to the Friars was the first of three straight against ranked teams, with No. 11 Villanova visiting Capital One Arena on Saturday before Georgetown visits No. 25 Connecticut on Tuesday.