“To me, he’s probably one of the best pass-catching running backs, or I would just say football players, off of the catch and transitioning,” running backs coach Randy Jordan said. “You throw a ball out to him, and it’s a simple little smoke route, and he’s able to catch it and turn and get you five or six [yards] before you even know it. … We can kind of use them as a chess piece and move them around and try to get matchups whenever we possibly can.”