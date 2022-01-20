Along with unveiling the 39-year-old Frandsen, the Nationals confirmed that Carpenter, Charlie Slowes, Dave Jageler and Dan Kolko will return to their broadcast team. Slowes and Jageler will again pair up on the radio. Kolko, listed as a “Nationals broadcaster,” appeared in a variety of roles across television and social media in 2021, the first season after he was let go by MASN and quickly hired back by the team.
The Nationals have not had a full-time in-dugout reporter since Alex Chappell was with the TV crew in 2019 and 2020. Kolko often filled that void last season, while Chappell also filled in for some games. The Baltimore Orioles have majority control of MASN, though the Nationals, as part owners of the network, get final say on who appears on their broadcasts.
Frandsen, then, was decided on by both the club and network. Details of his contract were not immediately known Thursday afternoon. This offseason, Carpenter signed on for two more years, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. The opening for Frandsen was created after the Nationals declined to bring back Santangelo, who had partnered with Carpenter for the past 11 seasons.
Santangelo was sidelined from late April to mid-July last season after he was accused of sexual misconduct in an anonymous Instagram post. Santangelo, who denied any wrongdoing publicly, returned to the booth once a Major League Baseball investigation couldn’t corroborate the allegations against him.
In a nine-year playing career that spanned from 2006 to 2015, Frandsen made stops with the Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels and Phillies. He made at least 30 appearances as a second baseman, third baseman, first baseman, left fielder and shortstop, giving him knowledge of multiple positions. While with the Nationals, Frandsen made headlines when the team clinched a division title in Atlanta in 2014 and he doused Kolko, then the dugout reporter, with beer after beer.
Once Kolko said some went down the wrong pipe, Frandsen shouted back: “There is no wrong pipe!” Now the two of them are co-workers.