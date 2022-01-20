Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon entered the game as Ohio State’s clear-cut top offensive weapons, and the Terrapins didn’t do anything to slow either down. Mikesell, who spent the first two years of her college career playing for Maryland, opened the game with a three-pointer and buried shot after shot. The former Big Ten freshman of the year finished with 33 points on 11-for-13 shooting, including 5 for 5 from behind the arc.