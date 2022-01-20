So just how likely is each of these victorious offenses to make the Super Bowl? Based on each team’s true talent level — derived by looking at its actual win rate and its projected win rate based on total points scored and allowed — we can project the coming weekend’s games 1,000 times and see each team’s odds to reach the Super Bowl. Here are the most likely matchups based on those simulations. Also included is the implied money line for each potential contest, rounded up to the nearest $50 mark. If the future odds available at a sports book are better than the implied odds you have a good value bet opportunity.
Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (13 percent chance)
Implied money line: +700
Two of the best teams in the NFL makes sense as the most-likely Super Bowl matchup. Kansas City leads the league in scoring efficiency by producing 2.7 points per drive with the lowest rate of drives going three-and-out (22 percent). Green Bay isn’t too far behind in scoring efficiency (2.5, 6th). Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the favorite to win this year’s most valuable player award, completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions and the No. 1 ranking among passers per ESPN.
Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills (10 percent chance)
Implied money line: +900
The Bills combine a solid offense (10th in DVOA) with a stellar defense, allowing a league-low 1.5 points per drive in the regular season and playoffs combined. They remain No. 1 even after adjusting for situation and strength of schedule. Buffalo’s defense is so good opponents are scoring nine points per game fewer than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (10 percent chance)
Implied money line: +950
The Buccaneers cruised to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles but they sustained injuries to key players on the offensive line, including right tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen. Before the injuries, Pro Football Focus rated the Bucs’ pass-blocking unit as the third-best in the NFL, giving quarterback Tom Brady the protection he needed to work. Without it at full strength, Tampa Bay could be in some trouble.
Brady averaged 7.7 yards per attempt with a 109.6 passer rating in a clean pocket. Those dropped to 5.6 and 68.4, respectively, when he faced pass pressure this season. His rate of turnover-worthy throws — a pass that has a high percentage chance to be intercepted per Pro Football Focus — also doubled in the face of pass pressure. In other words, if the injuries cause players to miss the upcoming game, these Super Bowl projections for Tampa Bay could be optimistic.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9 percent chance)
Implied money line: +1050
The passing game for the Rams is peaking. After bottoming out against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, scoring six fewer points than expected, Matthew Stafford has seen that tick upwards to plus-1, plus-3 and plus-6 over his last three games, which includes a solid performance against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Don’t let the lack of passing attempts fool you, the Rams jumped out to a commanding 21-0 lead at the half and relied heavily on the run throughout the game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills (8 percent chance)
Implied money line: +1200
Football Outsiders calls this match-up “Gronk’s Homecoming” because Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski hails from Amherst, New York, a 20-minute drive from Highmark Stadium, home to the Buffalo Bills.
Gronkowski is the fifth-highest rated tight end in the NFL this season per Pro Football Focus after catching 55 of 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also one of the best pass-blocking tight ends in the league.
Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans (7 percent chance)
Implied money line: +1250
Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills (7 percent chance)
Implied money line: +1350
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6 percent chance)
Implied money line: +1550
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans (6 percent chance)
Implied money line: +1700
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans (5 percent chance)
Implied money line: +1900
San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills (5 percent chance)
Implied money line: +1950
Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4 percent chance)
Implied money line: +2350
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans (4 percent chance)
Implied money line: +2750
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3 percent chance)
Implied money line: +3100
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3 percent chance)
Implied money line: +3450
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2 percent chance)
Implied money line: +5000