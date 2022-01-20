The third-seeded Cowboys were upset by the sixth-seeded 49ers, 23-17, when their late-game comeback bid fell short. Prescott ran for 17 yards to the San Francisco 24-yard line on a quarterback draw in the game’s closing seconds. But the Cowboys, who were out of timeouts, were unable to line up and spike the ball to stop the clock in time to attempt a pass into the end zone. The officials, by rule, had to touch the football for it to be legally spotted before the Cowboys’ next snap, and one of the officials bumped into Cowboys players as he attempted to reach the ball.