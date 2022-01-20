Prescott commended fans at AT&T Stadium when he was told during his postgame news conference that they’d thrown objects at the officials as they left the field. He subsequently issued a public apology for his remarks.
“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” Prescott wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.”
Prescott also wrote: “I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.
“That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”
The third-seeded Cowboys were upset by the sixth-seeded 49ers, 23-17, when their late-game comeback bid fell short. Prescott ran for 17 yards to the San Francisco 24-yard line on a quarterback draw in the game’s closing seconds. But the Cowboys, who were out of timeouts, were unable to line up and spike the ball to stop the clock in time to attempt a pass into the end zone. The officials, by rule, had to touch the football for it to be legally spotted before the Cowboys’ next snap, and one of the officials bumped into Cowboys players as he attempted to reach the ball.
The Cowboys also were penalized 14 times in the game. Debris fell on the officials as they left the field. Prescott initially was critical of the fans’ actions during his postgame news conference, believing that the objects thrown from the stands had been aimed at Cowboys players. When he was told that the target had been the officials, Prescott said “credit to them.”
Prescott’s comments were criticized by the National Basketball Referees Association and others.
The 49ers play Saturday night at Green Bay in an NFC divisional-round playoff game.
This is the second fine imposed by the league this week for a relatively rare infraction. The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for slapping the helmet of one of his own players, Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams, during Sunday’s triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles in Tampa.
Arians said he was attempting to prevent Adams from being penalized for pulling an Eagles player off the pileup of players at the end of a play. Arians said during a news conference Wednesday that he would appeal his fine.