“We were like a fist,” senior forward George Perkins described it. “Everyone was on a string with each other, completely locked in.”
The Quakers proved they have the length and strength to outmuscle one of the city’s toughest programs.
“Defense has been the hallmark of this program since I got here,” Quakers Coach Eric Singletary said. “Early on, when we had less talent, the only way you can compete is by guarding somebody. So we bought into that identity. … Even now, I only ever take a player out for a mistake on the offensive end. The other side of the ball is what matters.”
While this January nonconference game didn’t carry many postseason implications, it served as a strong showcase of two of the city’s premier programs. Wilson has become the city’s top public school in recent years; Sidwell has long been considered one of the best private school programs in the area.
The Quakers showed they were up for this matchup from the jump, bottling Wilson’s potent attack enough to give themselves plenty of time to find their own rhythm on the offensive end. They led 13-2 at the end of the first quarter and 29-7 at halftime.
The second half featured a slight turning of the tables as the Quakers struggled to find their offense and the away crowd for Wilson did much of the cheering. Sidwell (12-1) scored just four points in the third quarter, giving Wilson (15-4) an opening to claw back into the game.
But the Quakers kept their heads down and their defense tight, making the Tigers earn every step of their comeback. The lead shrunk to 10 in the fourth quarter, but Sidwell found enough offense to keep the Tigers at a safe distance until the final buzzer.
After losing an overtime heartbreaker to No. 12 Archbishop Carroll in early December, the Quakers have won 10 straight across a month-and-a-half stretch marred by pandemic-induced pauses. Despite the calendar chaos, the team has been consistent, scoring between 60 and 67 points in seven of those victories and allowing an average of 40.8 points.
“Defense is one of our core values,” Perkins said. “We pride ourselves on performances like that one.”
