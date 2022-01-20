“That’s a thou-wow!” the Colts cheered. “My boy hit ‘em with the thou-wow.”
The somewhat subdued celebration in the dimly lit gym was fitting for a player with plenty of talent but few flashy highlights.
At 6-foot-8, Walker stands out physically, but with a smooth game and calm demeanor, he doesn’t necessarily command as much attention as other city stars.
He doesn’t throw down crazy dunks or break ankles or flex to the crowd after he makes a big play. He just plays, and not until you look at the final box score can you truly appreciate his impact.
“He’s like a well-behaved Rottweiler,” an area coach who asked to remain anonymous said. “He has all the talent in the world, but he doesn’t necessarily jump off of your screen or demand your attention.”
Walker reaching 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds was as much a testament to his drive and perseverance as his size and skill.
When Walker was 3, his father was murdered while playing pickup basketball. His mother died from a lung infection when he was in sixth grade. Through middle school, he was overweight and abnormally tall, causing him to receive unwanted attention. Now, even as a Division I prospect, he prefers to be in the shadows.
But college coaches found him, starting as a freshman, when he averaged 16 points and 14.6 rebounds. He seemed on course to be scoring 25 points a night, but when the Colts added talented scorer Kyle Gaskins — who is also approaching 1,000 career points — before Walker’s sophomore season, Walker instead rounded out his overall game.
Walker has received some mid-major offers — including Howard, Mount St. Mary’s and Maryland Baltimore County locally, as well as Akron and La Salle — but his coaches and teammates think he’s capable of more. Coach Derrick Washington sometimes needs to prod Walker to think bigger.
“I tell him, ‘The type of player you are or you’re capable of being, you got to be selfish sometimes,’ ” Washington said. “ ‘You got a wide-open shot, you got to take it. Yeah, he’s open. But you got to take this shot because you’re the guy.’ ”
“But he wants to be an unselfish guy,” Washington continues. “He wants all of his teammates to like him and love him for who he is. I told him at times they got to look at you like you’re the guy. You shoot the ball. And now his teammates are starting to do that to him in practice.”
Since that conversation early this month, Walker is averaging 20 points and 21 rebounds.
In Wednesday’s 77-30 win over H.D. Woodson, he finished with 16 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Colts (11-5).
“They was telling me like the whole time, you got two more or four more,” Walker said of his teammates, who urged him to hit his benchmarks. “But on the first play of the game I dunked it, and that really gave me all the energy to be like, ‘Yeah, let’s go get this tonight.’ ”
Walker got his 1,000th rebound in the third quarter, but this time there was no fanfare or fist pumps. He just went back to playing the game.
Read more: