Mark Turgeon was out as the team’s head coach in a stunning midseason move, and that meant McNierney’s job description was about to change, too. He realized he and his friends probably wouldn’t receive the quarter-zip pullovers that Turgeon’s wife, Ann, planned to order for them. So McNierney had some explaining to do — about why, as just another Maryland student, this affected him directly and how he stumbled into a personal relationship with the Turgeon family.
“Well, we go to games, and we dress up as him and dance around and kind of make a fool of ourselves,” McNierney said. “And we’ve kind of become this institution on campus, for lack of a better word.”
McNierney and a crew of about 10 die-hard fans unexpectedly faced a dilemma: What happens to the Turgeonites when Turgeon is no longer the program’s coach? The tradition of suit-wearing students impersonating Turgeon a few rows behind the Maryland bench was born on a whim — only because Cory Frontin, at the time a student fan and now a 29-year-old finishing his PhD in Boston, received a suit as a Christmas gift and wanted a reason to wear it. The shenanigans lived on through Turgeon’s tenure. Now this generation of Turgeonites has scrambled to rebrand and figure out where to go from here.
With a home game scheduled just 47 hours after Turgeon’s announced departure, the quick solution was simple: Embrace the awkwardness.
They dressed in suits and sunglasses as though they were attending a funeral, trying to politely mourn the end of their namesake’s era. They ditched the baby powder that previously gave them a Turgeon-like gray spot in their hair. At one point, they had paper bags over their heads. They held a cardboard sign that said, “Open to Work,” and introduced a new name, “Manningites,” which the students admit is only temporary and still a work in progress. They’ve missed games during the winter break but plan to return once the spring semester begins next week.
When the current Turgeonites heard about the coaching change, they wondered if they’d return to roles as traditional student-section fans. But curious posts on Yik Yak, an anonymous social media platform, encouraged them that others wanted to see the tradition persist.
“It was kind of funny and reassuring almost to see: Hey, they might not like Turgeon, but they did enjoy our show that we put on,” said John Woolfley, a senior Turgeonite-turned-Manningite. “It's not like we’re doing anything truly momentous, but it’s fun to see that.”
Roughly 50 students have moonlighted as Turgeonites, and some assumed the tradition that started with Frontin and Jamie Morris in January 2012 would fizzle away as the program moves on without Turgeon.
They admit that it’s bizarre to have a place, albeit small, in Maryland basketball history. The Turgeonites are mentioned on Turgeon’s Wikipedia page, and the Big Ten Network produced a 10-minute feature on them in 2016. But most agree where this activity stands in level of importance: “It's not something I would ever put on a résumé,” McNierney said.
The Turgeonites aren’t more organized than a basic group chat, and there’s no formal application process. The roles get passed down through friends, favoring those who are creative with jokes for posters and can commit to decent attendance at games. Frontin and Morris were both part of the Catholic Student Center, which has been well-represented among the Turgeonites ever since.
Josh Fatzinger, a Turgeonite in the group’s early years, who now works in ministry at the Catholic Student Center, said if not for Turgeon’s Catholic faith, “I feel like it wouldn’t have been as big right away.” Turgeon’s family has been supportive of the student center, and sometimes Fatzinger saw the basketball coach at daily mass. And so these students wanted Turgeon to feel welcomed in College Park.
The Turgeonites describe themselves, first and foremost, as Maryland basketball fans, and this somehow became a way to express their passion during college. They mirrored the dance team’s performances from the stands and stayed through the final buzzer.
And it comes with perks: When the Terps celebrated a Big Ten title in 2020, the Turgeonites made it down to the court, “because we looked official,” said Sheran Perera, a current Turgeonite. The athletic department provided tickets to the Big Ten tournament in 2015. Justin Sawyer, who grew up with Terps newspaper stories on his bedroom walls, met longtime radio broadcaster Johnny Holliday because of his role as a Turgeonite, and he later asked Holliday to record the introduction for him and his wife at their wedding reception.
“It was really kind of the coolest 15 minutes of fame you could ever have because it was like a Clark Kent Superman thing,” said Mike Duberstein, a Turgeonite who graduated in 2015. “When you had the suit on, everyone knew who you were, and when you took it off, you were just another student.”
Those suits linked the students to Turgeon, and despite a generally warm reception from fans, some critics let the Turgeon look-alikes serve as a vessel to air their frustrations about the team’s performance.
“If there was a correlation chart or anything like that, perception of the Turgeonites kind of waned when perception of Coach Turgeon did, too,” said Sawyer, adding that most fans appreciated the group’s goofy disposition.
Even now, current and former Turgeonites don’t like to share opinions about Turgeon’s job as a coach. They wanted to support the team and were never “really trying to be partisan,” Morris said. But they’ll go on with testimonials about their interactions with the family. Turgeon’s oldest son, Will, once dressed up with them. And they love Turgeon’s wife, who put up with their foolishness. She bought a previous group of Turgeonites red ties featuring tiny turtles. She was in the process of ordering the current Turgeonites those quarter-zips so they could better match the coaches, who have traded suits for athletic apparel since the pandemic.
So the Turgeonites remained supportive — and at times, defensive — of Turgeon.
“We were kind of the body guards, essentially,” Perera said, later adding: “I mean, that’s our guy.”
When fans shouted expletives, McNierney said, “to some extent, we saw it as our responsibility to shut that down,” while sticking to the group’s commitment to PG-rated antics with no cursing or booing.
The past Turgeonites are removed from it all, but Duberstein and Sawyer stepped in when someone posted a negative tweet from the group’s account in the wake of Turgeon’s departure. They replaced the tweet with one of gratitude and changed the password. They want the group to be remembered as respectful and appreciative. But as far as how the Turgeonites evolve from here, they know that’s not their decision.
They hope future student groups support the new coach and team with passion, but Duberstein said: “I would hate to see something that was specifically for him be repurposed, and it would be nice to see it gracefully end, rather than force its way through a bit of a mutation.”
For now, the Manningites will keep showing up. They don’t want their absence to signal to the rest of the students that it’s acceptable to check out for the rest of this spiraling season. The group is filled with seniors, so they’ll also be moving on soon, leaving the crew in need of yet another rebrand once a new coach arrives and an uncertain future behind the bench.
“Honestly, I’m just looking to ride out the year,” Perera said. “It’d be cool if something else comes up. Then again, it was the Turgeonites. If it dies, it dies.”