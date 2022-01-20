The Cavaliers, who rebounded from a rare home loss Saturday, have beaten Pittsburgh (7-11, 2-5) in 15 of the last 16 meetings and improved to 12-1 in the series, including three straight road victories, since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013-14.
Reserve center Kadin Shedrick finished with 12 points, equaling a career high, on 6-for-6 shooting with three rebounds for Virginia, which forced 15 turnovers that yielded 21 points. Pittsburgh’s turnover total was the most against the Cavaliers in an ACC game this season.
“We talked about just trying to outlast,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “We’re in a blue-collar town where people are tough. We always talk about that. We want to be that kind of team.”
John Hugley led the Panthers with a game-high 23 points, making 7 of 14 shots, and seven rebounds but also committed seven turnovers, a team high. Teammate Jamarius Burton chipped in 12 points and played all 40 minutes.
The decisive stretch unfolded when Virginia scored nine straight points capped by Kihei Clark’s only three-pointer for a 54-44 lead with 7:29 remaining. It was the Cavaliers’ first double-digit lead, although Pittsburgh made the proceedings interesting by cranking up the defensive pressure.
The margin got as close as 62-59 with 1:39 to play on a pair of free throws from Femi Odukale before Virginia countered with Armaan Franklin’s jumper and two free throws from Clark to all but settle the outcome.
The Cavaliers overcame frontcourt foul trouble to go on a 10-2 run early in the second half and forge a 43-36 lead with 13:46 to play. Shedrick triggered the run with a jumper off an assist from Franklin, a transfer from Indiana, and Beekman closed it with a two-handed dunk on an inbounds pass from Clark (six assists).
Pittsburgh responded with six straight points, with four points coming from Burton, to draw within 45-44 with 10:03 to play before the Cavaliers gained separation.
A 10-0 burst from Virginia featuring Gardner and Beekman late in the first half added some offensive fireworks to a game that began as a scoring slog for both teams. It also enabled the Cavaliers to rally for a 29-25 advantage at halftime despite long bouts of errant shooting.
Gardner, a transfer from East Carolina, hit a jumper to get it going for Virginia, and Beekman followed by collecting a pass from Gardner and swishing a three-pointer from behind the top left of the arc. Gardner scored on a layup and was fouled but missed the bonus, and Beekman’s three-pointer closed the run for a 27-22 buffer with 46 seconds to play.
“It was great to see Reece step up like that,” Bennett said of the sophomore who missed matching his career high by one point.
Beekman scored 20 points during a 67-50 loss to Clemson Dec. 22 at John Paul Jones Arena.
What to know about Virginia’s win:
Big men find foul trouble
The Cavaliers anticipated a challenging matchup in trying to defend Hugley, a rugged 6-foot-9, 280-pound interior presence who entered the game tied for the lead nationally in free throw attempts.
Both starting center Francisco Caffaro and Shedrick took turns defending Hugley, but despite Virginia also double-teaming him in spots, each picked up his third personal foul early in the second half, forcing Bennett to have to juggle substitutions the rest of the way.
Compounding matters for Bennett was Shedrick being called for his fourth personal foul with 14:59 left in the second half, leaving Bennett little choice other than to reinsert Caffaro (four points, five rebounds).
Virginia went the final 1:38 without Caffaro and Shedrick after each fouled out.
Clark’s slump continues
For a fourth consecutive game, Virginia’s most experienced player misfired from the field, this time going 2 for 8, including 1 of 6 on three-pointers.
The only remaining player from the Cavaliers’ national championship team in 2018-19 has not shot above 30 percent in any of the past four games and is just 2 for 13 (15.3 percent) from behind the arc over the past three games.
Clark is third on Virginia in scoring but has not reached double figures since Jan. 1, a span of six games.