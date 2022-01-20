Read more NWSL news

After a tumultuous season, the Washington Spirit defeated the Chicago Red Stars, 2-1, in extra time for its first National Women’s Soccer League title.

Uproar over player abuse has shined an uncomfortable light on the culture and labor practices of the NWSL, which has mostly been dominated in its coaching and ownership ranks by men.

Black girls are more apt to drop out of sports. This mentorship program aims to change that.

“In the NWSL, women have been treated like poker chips in a game dominated by male team owners and decision-makers.” Read Candace Buckner.

The NWSL Players Association debuted its #NoMoreSideHustles campaign in July to share the experience of what it really means to make less than a living wage as a professional women’s soccer player in the United States.