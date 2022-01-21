Elway lost in the Super Bowl three times before breaking through in his final two seasons. Rodgers was fortunate to win a championship early, and since then his teams have been in line for a title again and again, only to meet the bouncer at the door. They’ve lost to four different teams in their last four NFC title game appearances. Rodgers has had to congratulate a GOAT quarterback (Tom Brady), another future Hall of Fame quarterback (Russell Wilson), a borderline Hall of Fame quarterback (Matt Ryan) and a pretty solid quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo). He has seen a heartbreaker (the overtime loss to Seattle in 2015), a comeback that fell short (Tampa Bay last season) and two blowouts (Atlanta in 2017 and San Francisco in 2020). The pain must feel even more acute because Green Bay has lost one step shy of the Super Bowl in its past three playoff appearances.