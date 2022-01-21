For any team, going deep is important because it stretches the defense and generates the chunk plays at the heart of modern offense. But since 2020, defenses have increasingly used two-high safety schemes to reduce open space downfield. Defenses went from playing bottom-up to top-down, which forced quarterbacks to attempt deep passes — those of 20 or more air yards — just 11.3 percent of the time in 2020, the lowest figure on record, according to TruMedia.
This season, the deep passing rate remained relatively low (11.5), but teams that advanced to the second weekend of this year’s playoffs underscore how one of the most effective plays in football is changing and how the game’s best quarterbacks have maximized their limited chances.
Of the eight passers who reached the divisional round of the playoffs, six rely on the deep ball as a critical part of his game. Buffalo’s Allen and Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, are athletic marvels who can throw darts from anywhere. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow are more surgical, using anticipation and accuracy to pinpoint a spot. Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford is aggressive against double or triple coverage while Rodgers is much more careful.
The thread tying these six together is efficiency. By Expected Points Added (EPA), a metric that gives yards context, each ranked in the top 12 when throwing downfield.
“Smarter offenses are picking their spots more often,” said Dan Pizzuta of Sharp Football Analysis. “They're not forcing as many deep passes as they might've in the past.”
The beauty of the game is in how each quarterback achieved that level of efficiency. Mastering the deep ball is no longer as simple as getting a good matchup and heaving it long. The game has evolved to put more pressure on the passer, and while successful deep balls have always depended on several pieces clicking together, the best quarterbacks must now rely on power, finesse or smarts to beat defenses.
Josh Allen’s power
Allen is one of the most physically gifted passers in the NFL. He, like Mahomes, is known for his arm strength and ability to extend plays with his legs. But in his first two seasons, he was terrible at the deep ball. By EPA, he ranked 37th out of 37 qualified passers with a figure nearly four times worse than the second-worst quarterback (Cam Newton, minus-4.89).
In 2020, after refining his mechanics and getting a downfield threat in Stefon Diggs, Allen had a nearly unprecedented breakout season in which he also vaulted to ninth in deep-passing EPA.
This year, he showed how devastating he can be on the run. On bootlegs or broken plays, Allen was lethal, using his athleticism to buy time for his refined mechanics, which unleashed the raw power of his right arm. His deep passes averaged 1.93 seconds of airtime this season, the quickest in the NFL.
In the wild-card round, Allen completed a blowout of the New England Patriots with an illustrative throw. On first down near midfield, out of what looked like a certain run, Allen bootlegged right and threw a dot to tight end Dawson Knox for 36.2 yards. It set up the final touchdown in one of the greatest offensive performances of all time.
Allen has put the Bills on the verge of something special. His aggressiveness can sometimes get the Bills in trouble, but he said he’s now smarter about when to gamble. Allen loves to be on the run, looking long — he led the league with 11.6 air yards per attempt on the run this season — but it wasn’t necessarily intentional.
“It’s more of a byproduct of escaping and letting our receivers to make some ad-lib plays down the field where, as corners and [defensive backs], you may not expect to cover a guy for that long,” he said. “Breaking contain and getting outside the pocket, I think it makes it easier for receivers to look back and see open space and run to it.”
Aaron Rodgers’s touch
While Rodgers also has one of the strongest arms in the league, it’s his change-up, not his fastball, that might best explain his greatness. Rodgers’ ability to find the right velocity at the right time maximizes the yards his receivers are able to gain after the catch. One good example came from the Packers’ Week 3 game at San Francisco.
On the first third down of the game, the 49ers played press man coverage. Receiver Allen Lazard beat the cornerback off the line, and Rodgers floated the ball toward him — 20 yards in the air. The timing was impressive — Lazard was running 15.46 mph when Rodgers released the ball and hit 18.92 mph when he caught it — but not unusual.
Rodgers seems to put more touch on his downfield throws outside the numbers than any other quarterback. Rodgers threw 66 passes between 10 and 30 air yards outside the numbers this year, and of any qualified passer, they averaged the highest peak height (21.8 feet) and the second-longest airtime (1.73 seconds).
Because Rodgers hit Lazard in stride, Next Gen Stats expected the receiver would gain 13 yards after the catch, a high total. But Lazard (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) never had to slow down. He kept his momentum and dragged the smaller corner K’Waun Williams (5-foot-9, 185 pounds) along for nine extra yards, earning 22 total yards after the reception.
The same touch has also helped Rodgers minimize the risk of going long. In the last four seasons, he’s attempted 333 deep passes, more than any other quarterback, and he’s been intercepted on those throws 1.2 percent of the time — 2.5 times lower than the second-lowest (Drew Brees, 3 percent).
“I don’t really have to worry about too much,” Packers receiver Davante Adams told reporters recently. “I run into a few hits every now and then, but having a guy that can see the field and operate in such an elite, confident level — it’s not fair.”
Tom Brady’s brain
At 44, Brady might not have the legs of Allen or the arm of Rodgers. But in Week 17, in the final minute of the Bucs’ game against the New York Jets, he showed once again how effortlessly he could break defenses with his brain.
His trailed 24-20 with only 39 seconds remaining. Brady started the drive from the Bucs’ 7-yard-line with no timeouts, and despite the Jets playing two-high safeties to avoid being beat deep, he’d gotten the Bucs to the Jets’ 43.
ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky pointed out that on first down, the Jets were in a zone coverage called “Palms,” Cover 2 or Cover 4 depending on the look. This meant Jets corner Bryce Hall was playing the deep right quarter of the field while linebacker Quincy Williams was in an intermediate outside zone.
On the first play, Bucs tight end Cameron Brate ran an in-breaking route to pull the linebacker away from receiver Cyril Grayson, who ran a “stop route” in front of the corner. Brady connected with Grayson, but the receiver couldn’t get out of bounds to stop the clock.
This was where Brady calmly used his head to open up the deep pass. The Jets showed Palms coverage again. Brady had seen Hall, the second-year corner, flatten his feet as he threw the stop route to Grayson, so this time Brady had his tight end run an out route and pump-faked. Hall bit, and Grayson was left open, running a “go route,” in single coverage with safety.
“That’s very veteran; an ‘I’ve seen this a thousand times’ type of thing,” said Orlovsky, a former quarterback who played 12 years in the league. “Instead of just knowing what’s coming, [he said], ‘I’m going to make you do what I want.’”
As he’d done so many times in his decorated career, Brady threw a rope 28 yards that reached Grayson seconds before Riley. The receiver stumbled into the end zone for the game-watching touchdown and yet another clip on Brady’s every-growing highlight reel.
Passing games and offensive strategies have evolved since Brady entered the league, but the deep pass can still change momentum like no other play. This season, though the deep passing rate remained low, football experts across the analytics spectrum agreed the importance of deep passing won’t decrease with its frequency, not as long as quarterbacks are utilizing the right tools to beat evolving defenses.
“Deep passing will always be important,” Orlovsky said. “One-hundred percent.”
