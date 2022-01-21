Of the eight passers who reached the divisional round of the playoffs, six rely on the deep ball as a critical part of their games. The Buffalo Bills’ Allen and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes are athletic marvels who can throw darts from anywhere. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow are more surgical, using anticipation and accuracy to pinpoint a spot. The Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford is aggressive against double or triple coverage, while the Green Bay Packers’ Rodgers is much more careful.