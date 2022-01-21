“When I finished, I left the table and was lingering near the green. Sam Snead had hung around to watch me come in, and he and [former pro Cary 'Doc’ Middlecoff] approached me. Doc, who had just finished his hole coverage for CBS, said to me, ‘You just won the tournament.’ I said, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ I looked up at the scoreboard, and it showed Roberto and me both at minus-11. Then Doc, who was privy to what was being said through his TV headgear, said, ‘Roberto screwed up his scorecard.’ ”