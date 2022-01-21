The plot to this Bucs sequel has not been nearly as linear as the original. The team returned all 22 starters from last year’s title team but has been unable to keep several of them on the field. Godwin is out for the season, and Brown was cut after ripping off his jersey and running off the field midgame. Fournette has been on injured reserve since December, linchpin linebacker Lavonte David has missed time, all-pro tackle Tristan Wirfs was in a walking boot this week, and Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen sprained his ankle last week. A Bucs team that seized on an incomplete Kansas City Chiefs blocking group in the Super Bowl now must worry about its own front flank in these playoffs.