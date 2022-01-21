Hubert Davis, North Carolina. The former Tar Heel player and assistant took over for Roy Williams, and while the first season has been bumpy at times, North Carolina remains an offensive dynamo on its best days. Then there are outings like a 29-point loss to Kentucky and a 28-point setback at Miami that have caused some angst. Those get especially magnified with a first-time head coach, but Davis is still in solid shape to get Carolina (12-5, 4-2 ACC) to its usual place in the postseason.