The Gators sported plenty of depth and one powerhouse swimmer. This year, that was Erin Gemmell.
The junior, who is also a member of the U.S. national junior team, shepherded Stone Ridge (362 points) to its second consecutive title over second-place Holton-Arms (334 points), with the two teams winning each of Friday’s 11 events.
While a handful of future Division I athletes raced beside Gemmell on Friday, she reaffirmed her dominance as an Olympic hopeful with four overall medals and two first-place individual finishes, in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, reminiscent of recent Stone Ridge alumni Katie Ledecky and Phoebe Bacon.
Gemmell’s time in the 50 free (22.73), was just .04 seconds off the league meet record and almost a full second ahead of the second-place finisher. Gemmell scored a signature moment for herself and her teammates, who donned cowboy hats poolside.
“I actually love feeling a little bit of stress before a race,” Gemmell said, “because I know that it makes me swim faster.”
Historically, at least three teams usually enter the championship meet with an outside shot at a top-two finish. This year, no other school besides Stone Ridge and Holton-Arms topped 100 points, creating an atmosphere where the two programs were also responsible for amassing the most noise.
“Usually the rest of our school and spectators come out, but the energy was really fun and exciting,” said Stone Ridge junior Lauren Tucker, who won the 500 free.
Those two squads couldn’t have gotten much louder than they did during the penultimate event, when Stone Ridge freshman Cameron House, the youngest winner of the day, came back from an early-race deficit to set a meet record (1:05.07) and secure a split-second victory over a Holton junior.
“People handle pressure differently,” Stone Ridge Coach Bob Walker said. “Her mom and dad were swimmers; she’s a swimmer. … ‘Pressure’ isn’t probably a word that comes up in the house.”
Holton, which had won six of the previous nine titles, was led by senior Sophie Duncan, who captured individual wins in the 100 fly (54.95) and 200 individual medley (2:01.56, a meet record). Duncan, an Olympic trials qualifier, will swim at Stanford next year.
Duncan received support from teammate Courtney Watts, whose .09 second victory in the 100 backstroke tightened the score with just two races remaining. But House’s win created separation for Stone Ridge, and a league-record time in the 400 free relay (3:28.59) capped a championship day for the Gators.
Read more: