Lafayette was the last Patriot League school to give up on the Utopian notion of giving scholarships purely based on financial need, and the Leopards struggled as a non-scholarship team in what had become an athletic scholarship League. When the school finally began giving athletic scholarships in 2006, it took several years to rebuild — especially since O’Hanlon was only allowed 11 scholarships when the NCAA maximum was 13. But O’Hanlon made the Leopards competitive again, reaching the NCAA tournament once more in 2015. Then, in one of those NCAA basketball committee “coincidences,” they drew Villanova — O’Hanlon’s alma mater — in the first round.