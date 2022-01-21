The Rams have been enjoying the services of first-round picks, but those players usually come from other organizations. In addition to Stafford, who went first overall in 2009 to the Detroit Lions, similarly pedigreed players who have arrived via trade include wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks; cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey, Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters; linebackers Von Miller and Dante Fowler; and running back Sony Michel. Not all of them cost first-rounders to acquire, and some were turned back into draft picks in subsequent deals. But all have made contributions to a franchise that has gone a combined 55-26 over the past five seasons, and Stafford, Ramsey, Miller and Michel remain key contributors.