Osaka drew several positives from the loss, including well-deserved pride in her effort, during an expansive news conference.
“I fought for every point; I can’t be sad about that,” Osaka said. “You know, like, I’m not God. I can’t win every match … So I just have to take that into account.”
The Australian Open marked Osaka’s return to Grand Slam competition after she trudged off Arthur Ashe Stadium, head bowed, following a third-round defeat at the U.S. Open to eventual finalist Leylah Fernandez. In a tearful news conference afterward, Osaka confessed that something essential was missing inside, explaining that she felt only relief in victory and extreme sadness in defeat.
She then took a four-month break from competition, during which her ranking slipped to No. 13. But she declared herself rejuvenated upon her first match back, at a hard-court tuneup earlier this month in Melbourne, eager to compete with a new mind-set and a goal of competing with happiness and the knowledge that she had given her best.
Osaka could hardly have given more Friday against Anisimova, 20, an American reared in south Florida. Anisimova returned Osaka’s vaunted power in kind and twice fended off match points to force the decisive tiebreaker, which at the Australian Open is a 10-point affair.
Both served well throughout and were broken just once during the match.
In dissecting the essential difference afterward, Osaka lauded Anisimova’s service returns, vowing to return to the practice court to elevate her own as a result, and the speed at which Anisimova’s ground-skimming forehands came at her.
Time and again, Anisimova yanked Osaka out of position by blasting serves out wide. At other points, she hurt Osaka with serves down the centerline.
Osaka managed to convert just one of her 10 chances to break the American’s serve. Anisimova converted one of eight.
Anisimova’s crucial hold came at 4-5 in the final set, when she fended off the two match points, helped by a few netted balls from Osaka. Neither shrank in the tiebreaker but kept hitting with abandon.
It was the first match between the two big-hitters, and Osaka, a former No. 1, was favored over Anisimova, whose best Grand Slam showing was reaching the semifinals of the 2019 French Open.
The two clasped hands warmly at the net as a raucous crowd at Margaret Court Arena stood and cheered.
Anisimova was all smiles as she thanked them for their support.
“Going into this match I knew I had to be playing sharp if I wanted to give myself a chance,” Anisimova said during her on-court interview. Hailing Osaka as “an absolute champion,” she added: “I knew I had to step up my game and be aggressive. and I think that’s what I did in the second set.”
Anisimova, who extended her record this season to 8-0, next faces world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, the tournament’s top seed.
Osaka, unlike four months ago, said she viewed this defeat as a success on several levels. She took lessons from Anisimova’s return-game, saying it only motivated her to improve her own. She even saw a silver lining in losing to a younger player.
“It’s exciting — not the loss itself,” Osaka said. “But … it’s showing the growth of tennis. I feel like now I’m in this position where if I lose to someone, it might make a headline. But I also think it kind of grows more superstars, and I feel like that’s good for the game.”
All told, Osaka said the loss was “the biggest step” because it proved the fight was still in her after her hiatus from competition, in which she said she gained strength from meditating, writing in a journal and reflecting on her goals. Among the goals she prioritizes: Never taking for granted future opportunities to compete in Grand Slams.
“For me, I feel like I grew a lot in this match,” Osaka said. “The last match that I played in New York (September’s third-round U.S. Open loss), I think I had a completely different attitude, so I’m really happy with — you know, of course I lost. But I’m happy with how it went.”
