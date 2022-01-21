During the 1930s and 1940s, newspapers and sports fans in large metro areas primarily focused on Major League Baseball, professional football and college basketball. They generally considered professional basketball a backwater. The White press in cities like Oshkosh, Syracuse, Moline, Rochester and Akron (as well as Black newspapers in the major metros) devoted far more coverage to professional basketball in these years. Teams like the Oshkosh All-Stars and New York Renaissance were the pride and joy of their sporting communities, be they predominantly White towns in the Midwest or Black neighborhoods like Harlem in major cities, sparking attention and devotion not to be found for years in the NBA’s larger markets. These areas disproportionately cared about professional basketball and the nascent NBA giving the league a foundation to build upon as it steadily grew over the years.