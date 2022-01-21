What to read about the NFL playoffs

The NFL postseason continues with the divisional round. Here’s what you need to know.

In the first round of the playoffs, five of the six home teams won. Will that carry over to the divisional round? Let’s take a look at the biggest questions heading into each matchup.

What are each team’s odds to reach the Super Bowl? Here are the most likely matchups.

“If you look at him as an icon, there are now dents everywhere. But all the while, his legend as a sublime quarterback keeps growing.” Read Jerry Brewer on Aaron Rodgers.

The long ball remains one of the most effective plays in football, but defenses have forced the game’s best QBs to change their approach.

Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage