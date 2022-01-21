The change affects a relatively small number of players. According to a person familiar with the situation, there are a total of about a dozen unvaccinated players on the rosters of the remaining playoff teams who are not on the 90-day exemption from testing that follows a positive test for the virus, under the protocols.
The NFL has seven games remaining in its postseason: four this weekend in the divisional round, the two conference championship games the following weekend and the Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The NFL and NFLPA have made a series of protocol changes in recent weeks that have amounted to attempts to live with the virus and continue operating. League leaders have cited the comparatively milder illness that has been associated with the highly transmissible omicron variant.
“This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing reflects our recent experience with the Omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in healthcare, and offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the [team] facility,” the NFL said in Friday’s memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.
Players and their families will continue to have voluntary testing available to them on a daily basis, the memo said, and players and team staffers will remain subject to what the memo called “enhanced” screening for symptoms. The changes were based on consultations with infectious-disease experts, according to the memo, which said that the modifications “eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence.”
Few players have tested positive for the virus over the past several weeks following an omicron surge in December, during which more than 500 tested positive. The league postponed three games by two days each in Week 15 of the 18-week regular season. But the playoffs have proceeded as scheduled.
“I don’t know if it’s behind us, but we’re certainly seeing it on the way down,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, told the league-owned NFL Network on Thursday. “And I think it’s the result of a couple of those measures that you mentioned — first of all, that a lot of people have been affected and infected over the past few weeks but also the mitigation measures we have in place.
“We’re still putting masks on everybody inside the team facility. Everybody is being very careful. And I think you also see self-regulation of behavior this time of year. People just are not going out. They’re limiting community exposure.”
The NFL’s change comes as experts have said that the national omicron surge may have peaked or slowed in some areas of the country.
“One other really important factor that’s driving this [is] we’re seeing disease rates go down in our communities as well,” Sills said. “We’ve always said the NFL really tracks along with that. So I think you are going to see positive movement in this way in our NFL communities, and that’s a good thing for us and our teams.”
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers created a national controversy when he vigorously defended his unvaccinated status following his positive test for the virus in November. His 90-day exemption from daily testing would have expired just before the Super Bowl, under the previous protocols. The Packers remain in the playoffs and play Saturday.
Any player who tests positive for the virus, vaccinated or unvaccinated, is subject to a standard five-day isolation period. That was shortened from 10 days in a protocol change made last month by the NFL and NFLPA, based on guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A player or staffer can return in five days from a positive test by being 24 hours removed from having a fever while other symptoms have resolved or improved. Vaccinated personnel without symptoms can test out of isolation in as little as one day, with two negative tests that can be taken at the same time.
The league and union eliminated regular testing of vaccinated players and staffers last month and made them subject to testing only when they had symptoms, in addition to targeted spot testing. Unvaccinated players remained subject, at that point, to daily testing.