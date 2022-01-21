“He’s already fulfilled the destiny there. Now it’s my turn,” Lopez said. “I look at it and be like, ‘Dang, I want to be up there, too.’ ”
Aloi, 26, returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach two years after graduating, and at age 21 he was elevated to the top job. His experiences coaching this group of Bruins predate that.
As a 14-year-old Forest Park student, Aloi began helping out with the Prince William Wrestling Club, a feeder program to a number of high schools. Except for a gap in which he attended community college and briefly trained at Virginia Tech, he continued working with the club. He has been coaching Lopez since the latter’s elementary school days.
“He’s been my coach for as long as I can remember,” Lopez said. “He’s definitely been a big part of the wrestler that I am today.”
Last season Lopez joined Aloi in becoming a state champion when he took down Steven Martinos of South County in a 6-3 decision to secure the 182-pound Virginia High School League Class 6 title.
Teammate Jack Bobeck, meanwhile, was the runner-up in the 160-pound championship in Virginia Beach last year. Aloi has been Bobeck’s coach ever since Bobeck moved to the area in middle school.
“They know my history, I know their history,” Aloi said. “That builds a lot of trust.”
Aloi’s history is notable, even if his most memorable moment as a wrestler isn’t his state championship or even a victory.
At the Beast of the East tournament in December 2012, Aloi wrestled freshman Nick Suriano of Bergen Catholic (N.J.), who would go on to amass a 159-0 record over his high school career. In that 106-poind match in Newark, Del., Aloi took him down. He ended up the only person to score an offensive point against Suriano throughout the latter’s high school career.
Suriano, now a grad student at Michigan, won the 133-pound national championship in 2019 while at Rutgers. To this day, people come up to Aloi and refer to him as the guy who took down Nick Suriano.
“That seems to be my claim to fame,” Aloi said.
Though he is now experienced as a coach, Aloi is still less than a decade older than some of his athletes. That gives him the ability to relate with them. Specifically, there’s one shared interest. “Wrestling shoes,” Bobeck said. “We talk a lot about wrestling shoes.”
They talk about which shoes they like, shoes they’d never wear, which colors look best and their favorite wrestling shoes of all time.
Aloi can be tough on his wrestlers, too. During a routine practice he’ll make them sprint up and down the gymnasium with the intent of ensuring his squad is more fit than others.
“We don’t get tired,” Bobeck said. “There’s no one in better shape than us.”
A.J. Orlando didn’t wrestle under Aloi at the club level, but heading into a tournament before his freshman year, he asked his future skipper if he could provide coaching. The two hadn’t met, but Aloi was in, and that laid the groundwork for a successful start to Orlando’s high school career. As a sophomore last season, Orlando finished second among 113-pounders at the Class 6 championships.
Aloi’s passion for the sport — and his school — shines through to his athletes. Particularly Orlando, who has absorbed that pride of representing the blue and green.
“He really loves the school,” Orlando said, “And he’s trying to build a really strong team with a good reputation.”