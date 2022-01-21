The United States is second in Concacaf’s eight-nation final round, which will award three automatic berths to the World Cup in Qatar late this year and one spot in an intercontinental playoff this summer. The last three matches, in March, include games in Mexico and Costa Rica, places the Americans have never won a qualifier.
For this set of games, 15 players in the middle of European club seasons will join 13 MLS players, who are in their offseason but just completed a two-week fitness camp in Phoenix.
Even with a larger group, there were several notable absences: German-based defenders John Brooks and Joe Scally; Italian-based midfielder Gianluca Busio; and striker Jordan Pefok.
Pefok is coming off a four-goal performance in his most recent appearance for Swiss club Young Boys. However, since that Dec. 19 match, he has been on the Swiss League’s winter break.
All but five of the call-ups were with the team for the qualifiers in November.
The squad includes Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Juventus’s Weston McKennie, Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest and Manchester City’s Zach Steffen. However, young standout Gio Reyna remains unavailable. Although he has returned to training with German club Borussia Dortmund, he has not played in a competitive match since Sept. 2 because of a hamstring injury.
The average age is 24 years 10 months, and 17 players are 24 or younger.
With so many candidates in camp, Berhalter plans to rotate the active roster with each match.
Part of the reason for the large roster is the danger of yellow-card suspensions to three regulars. With another caution, Steffen, defender DeAndre Yedlin and midfielder Tyler Adams would miss the subsequent match.
In selecting his squad, Berhalter closely gauged the fitness level of MLS players in December and January camps. Many of them have been off since November.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, fully recovered from an ACL injury last year, received his first qualifying call-up since September 2017. Last month, he made his first U.S. appearance in more than two years by starting in a friendly against Bosnia.
U.S. roster
Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zach Steffen (Manchester City), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).
Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lleget (New England), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).
This story will be updated.