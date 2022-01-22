As with Stosur, it would take the dourest churl to dislike Barty, so that the sight of either pulling through in Melbourne would have pleased — or will please — anyone worth knowing. As for Barty, she plies the head-down approach. “Yeah, I do know (what it would mean), but I can’t do any more than I can try,” she told reporters in Melbourne in the run-up to this Australian Open. “That’s all I can do, and if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. I just have to hope that everyone understands that I’m giving it the best crack and it doesn’t always work out exactly how you want it to, but you go about it the right way, you do the right things, and try to give yourself the best chance. That’s all you can do.”