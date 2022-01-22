- Australian men, Australian Open — 46 years (1976)
- British women, Wimbledon — 45 years (1977)
- Australian women, Australian Open — 44 years (1978)
- French men, French Open — 39 years (1983)
- French women, French Open — 22 years (2000)
- American men, U.S. Open — 19 years (2003)
- British men, Wimbledon — 6 years (2016)
- American women, U.S. Open — 5 years (2017)
It’s perhaps surprising that Australia, land of hardy sporting souls comprising arguably the world’s utmost sporting nation, has 90 years of Melbourne droughts going. It’s nutty to think of the “fun Slam” as a killjoy. In an era when so many nationalities can wreck home-country daydreams, the Melbourne droughts became a thing so long ago that it’s almost not much of a thing anymore even as it’s technically a thing. And a torch-passage did formalize this week.
Sam Stosur, whose 6-2, 6-3 rout of Serena Williams in the 2011 U.S. Open final saw the winner at a level you’d have to call sublime, bowed out of her singles career at 37 with a second-round loss by 6-2, 6-2 to fellow long-timer Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Stosur, who also reached the 2010 French Open final and three other Roland Garros semifinals, played in 19 Australian Opens with two fourth-round berths. That may or may not speak to the weight of hauling around a nation, just as one Ashleigh Barty from Queensland, the Australian Open No. 1 seed for the third year running at the primo age of 25, may or may not internalize said weight.
Stosur and Barty stand among five Australians since the 1970s who lack Australian Open titles but have won Grand Slam titles elsewhere. Barty has won the French Open and Wimbledon; Lleyton Hewitt won the U.S. Open and Wimbledon; Patrick Rafter won the U.S. Open twice (and very nearly Wimbledon); and Pat Cash won Wimbledon.
“In some ways, I was never able to play my best tennis here in Australia, a lot of the time,” Stosur told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday, “but I still made fourth round a couple of times (2006, 2010), but that seems to be, you know, not a good result when you’ve won a Grand Slam in another country, so I think I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do, and I’ve always felt support from the public.”
She said they’re swell to her in supermarkets, for example.
As with Stosur, it would take the dourest churl to dislike Barty, so that the sight of either pulling through in Melbourne would have pleased — or will please — anyone worth knowing. As for Barty, she plies the head-down approach. “Yeah, I do know (what it would mean), but I can’t do any more than I can try,” she told reporters in Melbourne in the run-up to this Australian Open. “That’s all I can do, and if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. I just have to hope that everyone understands that I’m giving it the best crack and it doesn’t always work out exactly how you want it to, but you go about it the right way, you do the right things, and try to give yourself the best chance. That’s all you can do.”
She has become the face of the thing, Australia-wise, especially with the top Australian male player ranked at No. 42 (22-year-old Alex de Minaur), and Barty achieved a helpful wryness by saying in 2020, “Yeah, my face is everywhere a little bit, isn’t it? I’m a bit sick of it to be honest.” She lost a decisive quarterfinal to two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in 2019, a tight semifinal to unexpected champion Sofia Kenin in 2020 and an unexpected quarterfinal downer to Karolina Muchova in 2021 by 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. No Australian woman has reached an Australian Open final since Wendy Turnbull in 1980. To the Australian Associated Press last year, Turnbull said, “It’s time for somebody else’s name to go on there.”
On the men’s side, of course, Grand Slam finalist slots have dwindled to scarce this century for anyone not from Switzerland, Spain and Serbia. Before Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic got going with hogging those slots, Cash and Hewitt did reach Australian Open finals during the drought: Cash in five-set losses to great Swedes Stefan Edberg and Mats Wilander in 1987 and 1988, and Hewitt with a four-set loss to Marat Safin in 2005. A hopeful moment swelled in 2001 when Rafter, nobody’s idea of feeble in the clutch, reached his only Australian Open semifinal, losing in five sets to Andre Agassi after Rafter got cramps and said of a moment early in the fourth, “I knew I was in a lot of trouble then.”
Four years later, Hewitt had fought like hell per always to the final through hard matches with an 18-year-old Nadal, then the hard David Nalbandian, then the then-recent U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick, after which Hewitt may have left some clues as to the reality.
He said then, “You know, it’s an awesome feeling to have the whole country behind you, there’s no doubt about that.” Then he followed that with this: “Obviously I’d like a few more Australian players to be in the second week of the tournament to take a little bit of that load.” Then he concluded it had been “an adrenaline buzz” that “felt like a Davis Cup the last two weeks.” He said of the final, “I didn’t feel any pressure anymore, I don’t think,” and, “The whole tournament, there’s absolutely been high expectations and every match has been like a final, I guess.”
That’s a hard way to go about such a thing, making it understandable that Stosur’s biggest pratfall came at the time of her biggest presence. In the 2012 Australian Open, she opened as the reigning U.S. Open winner, lost a 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 first-rounder to Sorana Cirstea of Romania, and said, “Yeah, there’s not any other word for it but a total disappointment.”
A reporter noticed that her shoulders did seem tightened, and Stosur replied with realness: “Yeah, physically I think it is easy to see that you tighten up, your shoulders do get tight, you don’t hit through the ball. When anyone’s nervous, I think the first thing that goes is your footwork. You don’t move your feet as well. Once that breaks down, it’s easy for other things to start breaking down.”
Another decade on, here’s Barty, the last Australian woman going: three rounds so far, eight games lost, zero service games lost, a streak of holds bloated to 57, the frightening 20-year-old American ball-mauler Amanda Anisimova up next. Barty curtailed her 2021 season with its Wimbledon title and its fatigue by going on home in early October. Now it’s the dead of summer and she’s the one, just as she said of a previous one, Stosur, “She is our champion. We love her to bits.”
Read more on tennis: