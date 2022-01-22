Patience over panic should always be appreciated, but since Georgetown has not been what it was for several years now, there’s been a hole in the region’s fabric of basketball. It’s why Howard Coach Kenneth Blakeney told me this week that he can envision his team and his gym becoming the focus of D.C. hoops. He said it very carefully because he didn’t want to offend other schools, but he pointed out the obvious: Georgetown (and Maryland, too) no longer resembles the program he remembers when he was growing up in D.C., when all that mattered was Big John’s Hoyas.