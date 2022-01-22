8:30 p.m.

That’s a great start for the Packers, quickly establishing themselves on offense and playing from ahead in this game.

That matters.

The best chance for the 49ers is to grind out long, time-consuming drives on offense and limit the chances for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The Niners cannot get into a track meet of a game in which it comes down to Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Rodgers. They simply cannot afford to fall too far behind and get into pass-only mode.

Mark Maske , Sports reporter covering the NFL