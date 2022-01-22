There are limits to Rodgers’s special ability to turn a mess into art, though. Over the past 11 years, the NFL playoffs have delivered the painful lesson that his singular greatness cannot support his most ambitious dreams. Since Green Bay won Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season, Rodgers and the Packers have been unable to get back to the big game despite advancing to the NFC title game four times. On Saturday, when the Packers face San Francisco at Lambeau Field, they will be making their ninth postseason appearance during that span, an impressive run of consistency for which Rodgers deserves the most credit. Yet his inability to trust and operate in alignment with his organization has contributed to Green Bay’s dismaying habit of falling short.