Neither offense impressed in the first quarter. The Bengals and Titans combined for 122 net yards, four sacks allowed and no third-down conversions (on six attempts). The Bengals, at least, were able to turn good field position into a field goal and one explosive play to receiver Ja’Marr Chase into another for a 6-0 lead.

The second quarter had an inauspicious start as Tennessee punted on fourth and two near midfield. If Tennessee is to have a chance to climb back in the game, it needs better play from quarterback Ryan Tannehill — especially considering running back Derrick Henry hasn’t looked 100 percent in his return.