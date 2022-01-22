Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on CBS; streaming options include Paramount+
5:14 p.m.
Headshot of Sam Fortier
Sam Fortier: Neither offense impressed in the first quarter. The Bengals and Titans combined for 122 net yards, four sacks allowed and no third-down conversions (on six attempts). The Bengals, at least, were able to turn good field position into a field goal and one explosive play to receiver Ja’Marr Chase into another for a 6-0 lead.The second quarter had an inauspicious start as Tennessee punted on fourth and two near midfield. If Tennessee is to have a chance to climb back in the game, it needs better play from quarterback Ryan Tannehill — especially considering running back Derrick Henry hasn’t looked 100 percent in his return.