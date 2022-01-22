In giving up their most points this season, the Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 ACC), who lead the ACC in scoring defense, also permitted a season-worst 60 percent shooting from the field, with North Carolina State sinking 12 of 22 three-pointers, the most makes from beyond the arc by an opponent against Virginia.
North Carolina State’s three-point shooting percentage (54.5), which included Jericole Hellems going 5 of 9, was the highest against the Cavaliers this season in a conference game. Only Houston shot a higher percentage against Virginia from behind the arc when it made 11 of 20 during a 67-47 win Nov. 16.
“We’re not going to win too many games if our defense is below average for large stretches,” Bennett said. “I thought it was partly due to [the Wolfpack]. They’re quick. They run good stuff. They’ve got playmakers. But we’ve got to be really on point with that, and that hurt us for sure.”
The Cavaliers’ defensive breakdowns extended to the paint, where they surrendered 34 points for a minus-18 differential, an uncommonly high total given the principles of Bennett’s pack-line alignment that places a premium on denying touches in the lane.
The Cavaliers made a season-high 10 of 17 three-pointers, but otherwise they misfired badly, shooting just 34.2 percent on two-pointers, while committing 10 turnovers. Virginia has averaged double-digit turnovers over the past three games.
Guard Armaan Franklin scored 14 points and Jayden Gardner added 13 in Virginia’s first loss to the Wolfpack (10-10, 3-7) following a seven-game winning streak in the series. The Cavaliers also lost to North Carolina State for just the second time in their past 15 regular season meetings.
Hellems scored a game-high 21 points for North Carolina State, and Terquavion Smith had 20 on 8-for-13 shooting. The standout freshman made 4 of 7 three-pointers. Dereon Seabron added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals as part of the ACC’s highest-scoring threesome.
“At times we switched the ball screen, and they exploited that,” Bennett said. “We tried to make some adjustments, but in that first half, with Smith and Hellems, the way they shot the ball, maybe half of those though should have been more contested. Whether they make them or not when they’re contested, I would have liked to have seen that.”
Late closeouts on three-point shooters contributed to Virginia’s 43-32 halftime deficit, representing the most points the Cavaliers have allowed in the first half of an ACC game this season.
The Wolfpack ended the half on a 14-3 flurry that featured four three-pointers, with Hellems making three. The last of Hellems’s three-pointers in the first half beat the buzzer and was the ninth make for North Carolina State from behind the arc.
What else to know about Virginia’s loss:
Problems in the post
Virginia starting center Francisco Caffaro scored two points in 23 minutes but did have a game-high eight rebounds. The redshirt junior started for the third straight outing in place of Kadin Shedrick, who started the first 16 games and is the team’s top rim protector.
Shedrick had been coming off the bench because of declining performance but provided a minor spark against the Wolfpack with eight points, four rebounds and a game-high three blocks.
Caffaro (one) and Shedrick (four) have just five games scoring in double figures between them this season as Bennett continues to seek consistency in the post with a dearth of available players.
Gardner is the only other regular interior player, but the undersized transfer from East Carolina, generously listed at 6 feet 6, scores regularly on face-up jumpers rather than with his back to the basket.
Familiar face on the 'Pack
North Carolina State’s Casey Morsell, who began his career at Virginia, finished with 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half, and seven rebounds. The guard played his first two years in Charlottesville before transferring. He started the first seven games this season.
His start Saturday against his former team was Morsell’s first since Dec. 1.
Morsell was part of an 11-0 run late in the first half, collecting a steal and scoring on a layup that drew North Carolina State within 26-24. Hellems soon after scored on a three-pointer to give the Wolfpack the lead for good, 32-29, with 4:13 left in the first half.
Morsell, a native of Fort Washington, started 13 games as a freshman with the Cavaliers after a decorated high school career at St. John’s. He was selected first-team All-Met as a senior in 2019 as well as the District’s Gatorade player of the year.
“Casey played well for them,” Bennett said.