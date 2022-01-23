Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on CBS; streaming options include Paramount+
7:21 p.m.
Headshot of Jerry Brewer
Jerry Brewer: In the first quarter, the legs of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were just as important as their arms. Allen converted a designed run on fourth down during Buffalo’s opening drive, and he had another 14-yard gain early in the second. On his first drive, Mahomes rushed for 49 yards and scored a touchdown for Kansas City. Both quarterbacks are highly mobile but not necessarily runners. In this game, with both defenses playing well and with the teams so familiar with each other, the threat of the running quarterback may continue to be necessary to open things up for both offenses. I would expect both players to remain aggressive and not shy away from opportunities to scramble. And I would expect both offensive game plans to include more designed QB runs.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist
7:03 p.m.
Headshot of Jerry Brewer
Jerry Brewer: Traditionally, we have considered defensive-minded head coaches to be risk averse on offense. Count Buffalo’s Sean McDermott among those who are changing that perception. For better or worse, Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers was the biggest newsmaker this season for his overly aggressive mentality, but McDermott has some gambler in him too. On their own, those two Buffalo fourth-down conversion attempts on the opening drive — the first at midfield, the second at the 1-yard line — were notably risky. Put them together, and it sends a clear and stunning message that the Bills have come to win, and they’re going to take every chance they deem necessary against the explosive Chiefs. I thought for sure McDermott would just take field goal at the 1. But field goals won’t beat Patrick Mahomes.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist