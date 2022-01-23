7:03 p.m.

Traditionally, we have considered defensive-minded head coaches to be risk averse on offense. Count Buffalo’s Sean McDermott among those who are changing that perception. For better or worse, Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers was the biggest newsmaker this season for his overly aggressive mentality, but McDermott has some gambler in him too. On their own, those two Buffalo fourth-down conversion attempts on the opening drive — the first at midfield, the second at the 1-yard line — were notably risky. Put them together, and it sends a clear and stunning message that the Bills have come to win, and they’re going to take every chance they deem necessary against the explosive Chiefs. I thought for sure McDermott would just take field goal at the 1. But field goals won’t beat Patrick Mahomes.

Jerry Brewer , Sports columnist