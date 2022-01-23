“As an organization, our fans, partners, and sponsors know our core values and we intend to make comments and decisions after completion of review,” the team tweeted.
The incident occurred 23 seconds into overtime, when a South Carolina player collided with the Jacksonville goalie, leading to a fracas between the teams near the goal. According to a tweet by Subban, he tried to fight Panetta but Panetta didn’t engage and instead taunted him by making monkey gestures.
The two did fight and earned major penalties and misconducts, ending their nights. The Icemen won, 1-0, in overtime.
“The South Carolina Stingrays are disgusted and appalled by last night’s incident involving Jordan Subban,” Stingrays President Rob Concannon said in a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account. “Our organization stands in support of our friend and teammate, Jordan, as well as other players who continue to deal with racism and discrimination. This behavior has to stop and is unacceptable.”
P.K. Subban posted a fan video of the altercation on his Twitter account, with fans jeering and cursing in the background, causing the incident to garner larger national attention.
He tweeted: “They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys!” P.K. Subban said.
The three-time NHL all-star also called out Panetta for deleting his Twitter and Instagram accounts, which both no longer existed as of Sunday afternoon. Malcolm Subban, Jordan’s other brother, quote tweeted P.K.’s tweet with the caption “When does it end.” But P.K.’s tweeting didn’t stop with the video.
“With everything that has gone on in the past couple years in the world I’ll say with all due respect to everyone who has an opinion, this isn’t a mistake,” P.K. Subban tweeted later in the night. “We all know what’s ok and what’s not. Even your own teammates wanted to see you get your clock cleaned. This happens a lot and it never gets exposed in the lower leagues. One thing that I love about this is Jordan’s teammates standing in there and showing support. Love that.”
The Stingrays are the ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, who tweeted their support Sunday afternoon, as did the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate.