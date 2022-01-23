The program’s all-time leader in victories missed Thursday’s 95-89 loss at Ohio State to attend the funeral of her father, Bill, who died Jan. 16 following a bout with prostate cancer. He was 89.
“It’s a big difference,” Owusu said of having Frese with the team again. “She’s our head coach. She’s the leader of this team, so when you miss big energy and a big personality like that, it’s different. Love having her back and just being able to play team ball.”
Maryland (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) regained its footing by matching its fewest points allowed in a Big Ten game this season — in its loss to Ohio State, Maryland had allowed its most points of the year — while extending its dominance of the Wildcats. Maryland improved to 12-1 all-time against Northwestern.
The decisive stretch came in the second quarter, when the Terrapins used a 17-4 run to open a 35-18 lead with three minutes to play. They were never threatened again.
Katie Benzan led five Maryland players in double figures with 17 points, making 5 of 7 three-pointers to go with five rebounds and five assists. Owusu chipped in 15 points, sinking all three of her three-point attempts, and six assists, and Diamond Miller also scored 15 points and added four rebounds and four assists in a game Maryland led for all but 2½ minutes.
The Terps’ ball security also improved markedly from the previous two games, when they averaged 17.5 turnovers. The Terrapins committed 13 against Northwestern while forcing 16, leading to plus-seven differential in points off turnovers.
The Terrapins limited Northwestern (11-7, 3-4) to 37.1 percent shooting. They also permitted the Wildcats to make just 5 of 20 three-point attempts.
No Northwestern player scored in double digits — including Veronica Burton, who entered the weekend 10th in the Big Ten in points per game (17.4) but finished with nine on 3-for-10 shooting with six rebounds and six assists Sunday while dealing with foul trouble.
“She’s a stud — love her game — but I thought we did a great job making her work,” Frese said. “... I thought that was a great defensive effort collectively as a team.”
Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:
Three-point barrage
The Terrapins went 18 for 31 on three-pointers to set a season high in makes and shooting percentage (58.1). Five players made multiple three-pointers, including Shyanne Sellers. The freshman came off the bench to make 4 of 8 threes and finish with 14 points after scoring eight points combined over the previous three games.
Maryland’s previous high for three-pointers was 11 twice, most recently Jan. 6 during a 106-78 win against Penn State. Its best three-point shooting performance in terms of percentage before Sunday was twice making half of its attempts.
Sharing the ball
Crisp ball movement contributed to Maryland’s offensive flow, with the Terrapins establishing a season high in assists in Big Ten play with 24 on 30 field goals. Owusu led the way in assists and was one of six Maryland players with at least two. It was the fourth time this season she had at least six assists.
Her season high for assists was eight in an 87-73 win at Minnesota on Jan. 9. The team’s previous high in assists (23 on 35 makes) in a conference game also came at Minnesota.
“Inside out, I thought our post players were really unselfish,” Frese said. “... It’s a thing of beauty in that we really played for each other, really made a lot of easy plays. Nobody had to take a tough shot today.”
