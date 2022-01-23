In a rematch of the AFC Championship game here almost exactly a year ago, Mahomes again guided the Chiefs to victory, edging Allen’s Bills in a 42-36 overtime thriller that featured nine total touchdowns and 18 points in the final two minutes. The victory, coupled with a Cincinnati Bengals victory a day before, ensured Kansas City will host the conference title game for the fourth consecutive season, a feat no other team has ever achieved.
The win also quashed any doubt that the NFL was in the hands of Mahomes and one of his newest rivals in Allen, whose team was constructed largely to compete with the Chiefs.
Together, the two put on a show, a thrilling duel of pinpoint deep passes, sidearm throws, designed runs with hurdles over defenders and off-script plays that fit seamlessly within their tailored schemes.
Buffalo got the first crack and immediately began to establish the run, relying on running back Devin Singletary and the feet of Allen to lead the Bills to an opening 71-yard touchdown drive. Singletary capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run, marking the 10th consecutive scoring drive for his team since the third quarter of Week 18.
Naturally, the Chiefs matched, marching 74 yards downfield. After converting a third-and-long with a 34-yard run up the middle of the field, Mahomes later scrambled for 7 and then ran it in for 8 yards and a touchdown.
But the magic really started just as the first half neared its end. Mahomes, known for his off-schedule throws that often seem to defy physics, found a new way to complete a pass, rolling right on a bootleg before bending his torso almost horizontal to the ground and sending the ball under the arm of a swarming defender and into the arms of receiver Tyreek Hill. Roughly six minutes later, Mahomes lofted a pass over the head of the line while falling backward, somehow connecting with receiver Byron Pringle in the back of the end zone.
In between, he passed Russell Wilson (2,777) for the most playoff passing yards by a quarterback in his first five seasons.
But Allen, only a week removed from a near flawless, five-touchdown showing against the Steelers, responded with a series of quick strikes. The Chiefs lost safety Tyrann Mathieu to a concussion in the first quarter, so the Bills attacked the middle of the field and then turned to the ground game with a pair of designed runs in the red zone.
With 42 seconds left in the half, he threw a dart up the middle of the field for an 18-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis, a target he’d later favor.
When Mahomes found receiver Mecole Hardman for a 25-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, Allen launched an I-can-do-that-too deep ball three plays later, finding Davis up the middle for a 75-yard score.
But while stars of the show were obvious, the supporting casts were just as significant. The Bills have Allen, but also an emerging tight end in Dawson Knox, a deep threat in Stefan Diggs, an improved run game led by Singletary and a defense that, like its offense, ranked in the top five in total yards.
Loaded with weapons, the Chiefs saw their dominance waned earlier this season, when they struggled with timing, turnovers and a defense unfit to carry the load. That changed in early November, when they acquired Melvin Ingram in a trade with the Steelers. Their revamped pass rush was vital Sunday, especially after losing do-it-all safety Mathieu. Allen was sacked twice, both on third-and-longs.
As the game inched toward the two-minute mark, with Kansas City leading 26-21, the Chiefs’ defense (and that of stadium security) showed up again. Singletary was tackled for a 7-yard loss on a third down, and then a Chiefs fan was body-slammed to the ground by a guard after charging across the field.
Undeterred as he faced a fourth and 13, Allen tossed another bullet up the middle to a wide-open Davis, who tumbled backward in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown — a lead that he bolstered with a two-point conversion before watching it disappear once again.
Mahomes, in shotgun with a three-wide look, threw a short pass to Hill, who split a double team on an in-breaking route before turning up field and speeding past four more defenders for a 64-yard touchdown with a little more than a minute remaining — plenty of time for Allen to match the feat.
And that he did, needing only six plays and 49 seconds to tack on another seven points. As the Chiefs’ defense failed to get lined up in time, Allen quickly fielded the snap and sent a 19-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders out of the slot.
So Mahomes went deep for tight end Travis Kelce, and picked up 25 yards. Harrison Butker nailed the game-tying 49-yard field goal, Kansas City prepped for overtime and one last scoring drive.
In the right corner of the end zone, Kelce pulled in the winning touchdown catch as Mahomes ripped off his helmet and rushed toward him in celebration. A packed stadium erupted and fireworks bolted to the sky, ushering in the NFL’s next era.