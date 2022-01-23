In a rematch of the AFC championship game here almost exactly a year ago, Mahomes again guided the Chiefs to victory, edging Allen’s Bills in a 42-36 overtime thriller that featured 10 total touchdowns and 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation. The victory, coupled with a Cincinnati Bengals win a day before, ensured Kansas City will host the conference title game for the fourth consecutive season, a feat no other team has achieved.
The win also quashed any doubt that the NFL was in the hands of Mahomes and one of his newest rivals in Allen, whose team was constructed largely to compete with the Chiefs. Together, the two put on a show, with dueling pinpoint deep passes, sidearm throws, designed runs with hurdles over defenders and off-script plays that fit seamlessly within their tailored schemes.
Yet the result came down to mere seconds — 13 to be exact — that showcased their poise under pressure. Mahomes began a stunning comeback in the final 13 seconds of regulation that extended into overtime.
“The one thing that I love about this team is they didn’t flinch,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. “They kept focus; nobody threw in the hat and quit. They just kept battling. … The guys just believed it was going to get done.”
For the first 59 minutes 47 seconds, the teams traded scores and big plays in a game that both Chiefs and Bills players alike admitted was unlike any other. On the whole, the game had 974 yards of offense, 78 points, 53 first downs and not a single turnover.
Allen finished with 397 yards from scrimmage (329 passing) and four touchdowns. Mahomes totaled 447 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns (one rushing).
“This is definitely another step for him into the Hall of Fame,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “He had a chance to prove once again he’s definitely at the top of the helm when it comes down to quarterbacks in the league. We know it. But I feel like the rest of the league sometimes doubts him.
“He’s top two — and he’s not two.”
Buffalo got the first crack and immediately began to establish the ground game, relying on running back Devin Singletary and the feet of Allen to lead the Bills to an opening 71-yard touchdown drive. Singletary capped it with a one-yard run, marking the 10th consecutive scoring drive for his team since the third quarter of Week 18.
The Chiefs matched by moving 74 yards downfield to begin a relentless scoring cycle. After converting a third and long with a 34-yard run up the middle of the field, Mahomes later scrambled for seven and then ran it in for eight yards and a touchdown.
But the magic really started just as the first half neared its end. Mahomes, known for off-schedule throws that often seem to defy physics, found a new way to complete a pass, rolling right on a bootleg before bending his torso almost horizontal to the ground and sending the ball under the arm of a swarming defender and into the arms of Hill. Roughly six minutes later, Mahomes lofted a pass over the pass rush while falling backward, somehow connecting with wide receiver Byron Pringle in the back of the end zone for a 14-7 lead.
In between, he passed Russell Wilson (2,777) for the most playoff passing yards by a quarterback in his first five seasons.
But Allen, only a week removed from a near-flawless five-touchdown showing against the New England Patriots, responded with a series of quick strikes. The Chiefs lost safety Tyrann Mathieu to a concussion in the first quarter, so the Bills attacked the middle of the field and then turned to the ground game with a pair of designed runs in the red zone.
With 42 seconds left in the half, Allen threw a dart up the middle of the field for an 18-yard touchdown to Gabriel Davis, a target he would favor many more times before the game’s end. At halftime, it was 14-14.
When Mahomes connected with wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a 25-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, Allen launched an I-can-do-that-too deep ball on the first play of the next drive, finding Davis up the middle for a 75-yard score to spark a back-and-forth rally into the final seconds.
But while the stars of the show were obvious, the supporting casts were just as significant. The Bills have Allen but also an emerging tight end in Dawson Knox, a deep threat in Stefon Diggs, an improved running game led by Singletary and a defense that, like its offense, ranked in the top five in yards.
Loaded with weapons, the Chiefs saw their dominance wane early in the season, when they struggled with timing, turnovers and a defense unfit to carry the load. That changed in early November, when they acquired Melvin Ingram in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their revamped pass rush was vital Sunday, especially after they lost do-it-all safety Mathieu. Allen was sacked twice, both on third and long.
As the game inched toward the two-minute mark with Kansas City leading 26-21, the Chiefs’ defense (and Diggs) showed up again. Singletary was tackled for a seven-yard loss on third down, and then Diggs tackled a fan who charged onto the field.
When stadium security cleared the field, Allen faced fourth and 13 and tossed another bullet up the middle to a wide-open Davis, who tumbled backward in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown — a lead that Allen bolstered with a two-point conversion before watching it disappear again.
Mahomes threw a short pass to Hill, who split a double team on an in-breaking route before turning upfield and speeding past four more defenders for a 64-yard touchdown with a little more than a minute remaining — plenty of time for Allen to match the feat.
And that he did, needing only six plays and 49 seconds to tack on another seven points. As the Chiefs’ defense failed to get lined up in time, Allen quickly fielded the snap and sent a 19-yard pass to Davis out of the slot for his fourth touchdown.
Mahomes had only 13 seconds to match this one, and his coach offered a bit of advice.
“When it gets grim,” Reid recalled telling his quarterback, “be the grim reaper and go get it.”
So after finding Hill for 19 yards, Mahomes turned to a familiar target and hit tight end Travis Kelce with a 25-yard pass up the seam.
“They called a timeout right before we went out there and ran that play, and I told [Mahomes] I’m probably not going to run the route that’s called. I’m just going to run to an open area,” Kelce said. “Probably midway through his cadence, he was screaming at me at the line of scrimmage: ‘Do it! Do it!’
“I was just like, ‘All right; here we go, boys.’ It was just a little backyard football with a couple seconds left that gave us the opportunity to take the game into overtime.”
Kelce’s catch put the Chiefs in field goal range, and Harrison Butker nailed the game-tying 49-yard kick. After the Chiefs won the coin toss for overtime, Mahomes needed eight plays for his final feat.
In the right corner of the end zone, Kelce made the winning eight-yard touchdown catch as Mahomes ripped off his helmet and rushed toward him to celebrate. A packed stadium erupted and fireworks bolted into the sky, ushering in the NFL’s next era.