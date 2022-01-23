3:46 p.m.

The Rams jumped to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter by relying primarily on Matthew Stafford and yards collected after the catch by his receivers. Of L.A.’s 122 net yards, 106 were passing. In its first possession, L.A. picked up five consecutive first downs. Three of those were pass plays of 15 yards or more: a 17-yard catch by Cooper Kupp, a 20-yard catch-and-run by Odell Beckham Jr., and a 29-yard completion over the middle to tight end Tyler Higbee.

Cam Akers has single-handedly managed the run game, with four carries for 14 yards. Two of those carries were for first downs.

Nicki Jhabvala , Reporter covering Washington's NFL team