Tatum split defenders to stream to the rim for dunks. He juked Wizards players in the paint to carve out lanes for layups. And he hit a career-high nine three-pointers with a buttery smooth shot no matter whom Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. put in his way.
It wasn’t a friendly welcome back for Unseld, who returned from the NBA’s coronavirus protocols to coach his first game since Jan. 12. The Boston-heavy crowd cheered loudly when Tatum checked back in with 7:21 to play, already having scored 48 points, and gave him a standing ovation when he checked out, having finished the job.
“It’s embarrassing, honestly,” Wizards guard Bradley Beal said of the loss. “That’s probably the one and only word I have for it.”
The loss stings more because of the teams’ positions in the East — Boston (24-24) entered a half-game behind the hosts. Washington (23-24), which fell to 10th place as Boston moved up to ninth, has lost three in a row, including a defeat Friday to eighth-place Toronto.
“This one is tough because we’re all kind of bunched in the same grouping as far as records, so these games almost multiply in effect,” Unseld said. “To stay ahead of teams and keep ourselves relevant, we have to come away with these type of games at home.”
Washington’s defensive issues extended beyond one Boston all-star. It allowed the Celtics to move the ball too freely and get to the perimeter too easily — Jaylen Brown (18 points) made four three-pointers, and Marcus Smart (11) had two. It also switched too liberally on occasion, even when the assignment seemed to involve face-guarding Tatum, which resulted in putting lesser defenders on Boston’s hottest shooters.
There was nothing the Wizards could do on offense to counter Tatum’s onslaught. Beal had 19 points and Deni Avdija added 13, noteworthy given how much he was asked to do defensively.
Unseld stuck with a bloated rotation that featured nine primary players but ultimately included everyone. Starting center Daniel Gafford continued to see limited action, scoring two points in 11 minutes despite committing no fouls, as the team works to reacclimate backup Thomas Bryant (11 points in 22 minutes) as he works back from an ACL tear.
Asked whether the team might consider shortening its rotation earlier than planned, Unseld said no.
“This was all kind of part of the plan. We knew we had to get two key guys back, reintegrated at a difficult juncture in the season,” he said. “So that kind of led to what we’ve been doing over the last two weeks or so. But there’s no mandate that we have to play 11 or 12; it was just trying to find a way to get these guys going.”
In his return after missing one game with neck spasms, Kyle Kuzma had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Here’s what else to know from Sunday’s game:
On the road again (soon)
The Wizards have one game remaining in their eight-game homestand, a Tuesday matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. (They’re 3-4 so far.) After that, they face a dastardly stretch against Memphis, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Miami and Brooklyn, with the first three on the road — which is a large part of the reason Unseld and Beal stressed that Washington has to increase its urgency.
Tatum’s big half
Tatum moved like water in the first half and bothered the Wizards all over the court — but especially from the perimeter. He made 5 of 6 attempts from three before halftime to rack up 31 points in 17:26.
The Wizards threw a few different bodies — usually more than one, including Avdija and Spencer Dinwiddie — at Tatum, but Unseld credited a lack of defensive awareness to his team’s struggles.
“I think no player should have nights like this on us anymore,” Avdija said, “... but it’s too late to say that.”
Unseld returns
Unseld had an eight-day stay in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.
The first-year coach — the league’s 16th head coach to enter the NBA’s protocols when he did so Jan. 14 — was surprised to return a positive test when he did and developed what he called minor cold symptoms shortly afterward. He stayed connected with his coaching staff in virtual meetings and over the phone.
“You’re connected as far as game plan and talking to the coaches and the staff and reach out and touch players here and there, but you’re not there. There’s a distance,” Unseld said Saturday. “It’s kind of a weird dynamic, but it also allows you to kind of look at it from a different perspective, from a holistic perspective.”
Pat Delany, who coached one game in Unseld’s stead before entering the protocols, is still out. Fellow assistant Ryan Richman was back on the sideline Sunday after a stint in the protocols.
“The staff’s still going through it. We’re ... 47 games in and we have our full roster complement — we have yet to see the full staff and full roster in concert,” Unseld said. “It’ll be exciting, when we get everybody back, to see how it looks.”
