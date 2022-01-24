But the NFL Ultimate Tension and Scoring Index — yes, the NUTS Index — requires different standards, to account for games that make you fall off your couch in disbelief. The first factor remains the competitiveness and tension level, measured (on a scale of 1 to 100) by how close the score was at the end of each quarter, also taking into account the time remaining and the pregame point spread.
The second factor, though, attempts to account for the entertainment added by two high-powered offenses that can score almost at will. How much offenses exceed typical norms can be measured using expected points added, which compares the result of each play to similar plays run under the same conditions (down, distance and field position).
And as you would expect, after adding that second category, the Bills-Chiefs game graded as one for the ages.
According to the NUTS Index, Sunday night’s AFC divisional game finished with the highest rating of any playoff game since 2002, when the NFL expanded to 32 teams.
It had the fifth-highest combined expected points added any playoff game in that span, with the Bills and Chiefs — led by otherworldly nights from quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes — combining to score 46 more points than expected, based on the conditions of every play. It also had a competitive index of 88 out of 100, based on the consistently close scoring margins throughout the entire contest.
No other playoff game over those last 19 seasons had both a competitive index result of 80 or higher and a combined offensive EPA value of 28 or more, making clear that the clash between the Chiefs and Bills was truly one wild, NUTS ride.