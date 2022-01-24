They took a hot start to a new level last week by defeating Gonzaga and O’Connell as other area contenders dropped games left and right. For a program that has long felt overlooked, the breakthrough moment has finally arrived.
“We don’t feel like we’ve been on the map. Nobody’s been talking about McNamara basketball," Mustangs junior guard Jeremiah Quigley said after Friday’s win over O’Connell. “It’s always the DeMathas, the Gonzagas, the big powerhouses. But this year, everybody has to respect us every time coming out.”
The path to the top was cleared for the Mustangs by widespread losses this past week: The four top-ranked teams from last week’s 20 all dropped at least one game in the past seven days. Most notable among the many changes this week are the three newcomers: Interstate Athletic Conference contender Episcopal, undefeated Virginia public school Patriot and Metro Private School Conference power Fairfax Christian.
1. Bishop McNamara (11-0) Last ranked: 5
The Mustangs had their biggest week yet, knocking off No. 2 Gonzaga on the road before defending their home floor against No. 8 O’Connell.
2. Archbishop Spalding (15-3) LR: 3
The Cavaliers picked up wins over Mount Carmel and West Catholic (Pa.) but lost a heartbreaker to Baltimore power St. Frances, losing on a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
3. Paul VI (14-3) LR: 2
The Panthers bounced back from a loss to rival No. 11 Bishop O’Connell by taking down No. 12 Archbishop Carroll and St. Mary’s Ryken.
4. Gonzaga (10-3) LR: 1
The Eagles lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara and No. 9 Bishop O’Connell by a combined four points.
5. Sidwell Friends (13-1) LR: 6
The Quakers picked up three wins this week, including a 48-32 victory over No. 10 Wilson.
6. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (9-2) LR: 9
The Saints put together their best week of the season so far, picking up wins over No. 7 National Christian, No. 16 Georgetown Prep and Bullis.
7. National Christian (16-4) LR: 4
After winning two conference games, the Eagles suffered their first loss against a local opponent when they fell to No. 6 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes on the road.
8. Bishop O’Connell (11-6) LR: 10
The Knights earned wins over No. 3 Paul VI and No. 4 Gonzaga last week but fell to No. 1 Bishop McNamara.
9. Hayfield (14-0) LR: 8
The Hawks kept the wins coming, beating Falls Church and Justice by double digits.
10. DeMatha (10-4) LR: 11
The Stags got things back on track, picking up four conference wins.
11. Wilson (17-4) LR: 7
The Tigers dropped two games last week, falling to Simeon (Ill.) and No. 5 Sidwell Friends.
12. Archbishop Carroll (8-4) LR: 12
The Lions lost two conference games last week — a double-overtime thriller against No. 10 DeMatha and a 74-65 defeat at the hands of No. 5 Paul VI.
13. North Point (6-0) LR: 15
The Eagles cruised to wins over La Plata and Northern.
14. Churchill (10-0) LR: 18
Bryce Wilson filled the stat sheet with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in a win over Blair.
15. Episcopal (11-3) LR: NR
The Maroon look like a dangerous team in the IAC, with a win over No. 6 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes on their résumé and a six-game win streak in the works.
16. Georgetown Prep (7-5) LR: 13
The Hoyas lost to No. 6 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes and Baltimore’s Calvert Hall this week.
17. Patriot (12-0) LR: NR
Despite losing much of the scoring from last year’s roster, the Pioneers are once again a team to beat in Prince William County.
18. Wise (4-0) LR: 20
The Pumas were finally back in action last week and resumed with a rout of Bladensburg.
19. Good Counsel (9-5) LR: 17
The Falcons lost to DeMatha by 19 points Sunday.
20. Fairfax Christian (13-3) LR: NR
The Cardinals’ three losses this year came against ranked opponents.
Dropped out: No. 14 St. John’s, No. 16 Gwynn Park, No. 19 Stone Bridge.
On the bubble: Fairfax, McKinley Tech, St. Andrew’s, Stone Bridge.