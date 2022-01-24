Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner finished with 34 saves; he had allowed 10 goals over his previous three games. Washington outshot Vegas 34-29 on the night and had a 14-6 edge in the third period, to no avail.
Washington’s power play was a sore spot again; the Capitals finished 0 for 5. They put three shots on goal during a prime opportunity early in the third period, but nothing got past Lehner.
Michael Amadio gave Vegas the only goal it needed when he swept in a loose puck that got behind Vanecek at 5:29 of the second period.
Not long after Amadio’s goal, the Capitals had a five-on-three chance but couldn’t convert. Their two-man advantage lasted 1:57; the second penalty was a delay-of-game call after defenseman Brayden McNabb flipped the puck over the glass. A fan was hit with the puck and was quickly given medical attention; play halted for a few minutes as the officials and players made sure the fan received assistance.
The end result was unsatisfactory, but Washington did get defensemen John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov back in the lineup. Carlson missed four games while in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols. Orlov was back after serving a two-game suspension for kneeing Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers, who is on long-term injured reserve. Orlov said he texted Ehlers to apologize after the game.
Washington’s next chance to find its footing comes Wednesday against visiting San Jose.
Here’s what else to know from Monday’s loss:
Jensen joins Oshie on IR
Defenseman Nick Jensen was placed on injured reserve Monday after he was hurt in Thursday’s loss at Boston. He will miss Wednesday’s game against San Jose but is eligible to return Friday at Dallas. Coach Peter Laviolette said Jensen is now listed as week-to-week instead of day-to-day.
The nature of Jensen’s upper-body injury is unclear. He was on the ice Saturday before the Capitals’ morning skate, but he left the ice and did not take part in the team session. Jensen has had a strong season while paired with Orlov and was averaging 19:20 of ice time. He has three goals and eight assists in 39 games.
Winger T.J. Oshie remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He is day-to-day. Oshie was injured Jan. 15 at the New York Islanders. He has played just 18 games, notching five goals and eight assists.
Where does Sprong fit?
Winger Daniel Sprong was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. Laviolette and Sprong have had conversations about Sprong needing to improve his defensive game, the coach said. But in recent weeks, Sprong has struggled on both ends of the ice. His most recent goal came Jan. 7 at St. Louis. He has six goals and five assists in 34 games.
Rookie Axel Jonsson-Fjallby replaced Sprong in the lineup last week at Boston. After Jonsson-Fjallby returned to the American Hockey League, Sprong remained out of the lineup. The rookie forwards currently playing instead of Sprong are Connor McMichael, Aliaksei Protas and Brett Leason.
Vanecek in charge
Monday was Vanecek’s fourth straight start and his fifth in the past six games. Laviolette said last week that he was giving Vanecek a chance to take the reins. Entering Monday’s game, he had a 2.54 goals against average and a .909 save percentage, and those numbers improved against the Golden Knights.
Vanecek made a handful of good saves Monday, including a big glove stop on Jonathan Marchessault with about three minutes left.
Stephenson returns
Monday was center Chandler Stephenson’s first game at Capital One Arena since being traded to Vegas for a fifth-round draft pick in December 2019. The 2018 Stanley Cup champion started Monday’s game and got a nice ovation from Capitals fans in the first period.
Stephenson, 27, has flourished in Vegas after struggling to find his way into the Capitals’ lineup. As Vegas’s top-line center, he has 12 goals and 26 assists in 41 games.