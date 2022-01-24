So, just how wild was that game, with its offensive fireworks, minuscule margins, ratcheting tension and ping-ponging lead? The Washington Post measured each Super Bowl’s “enjoyment level” by examining each game’s competitiveness and tension, on a scale from 0 to 100, calculated by how close the score was at the end of each quarter, with a higher number representing a more entertaining game. What also stood out about Sunday’s game was two high-powered offenses scoring almost at will. How much these offenses exceeded expectations can be measured using expected points added, which compares the result of each play to similar plays run under the same conditions (down, distance and field position). As you would expect, this game graded as one for the ages.