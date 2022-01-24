Little did Mahomes know he would soon get another walk-off win in an even more thrilling fashion. The Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday featured seven lead changes, 10 touchdowns and 78 points — 25 of which were scored in the final two minutes of regulation before Kansas City sealed it in overtime with another touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce.
“Those last two minutes of football was something special,” Bills center Mitch Morse said. “You can’t write it in movies. It was remarkable.”
Here’s how it all went down near the end of the fourth quarter and into overtime:
2:00 remaining in fourth quarter — Trailing 26-21, Allen and the Bills were down to fourth and 13 at Kansas City’s 27-yard line when the two-minute warning arrived. After the break, Allen stepped up in a clean pocket and rifled a pass up the seam to wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who had just juked Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes along the left sideline and stood wide open in the end zone. Buffalo padded the score with a two-point conversion, and suddenly the Chiefs’ 82.7 percent win probability, according to ESPN, shifted heavily in the Bills’ favor.
Bills 29, Chiefs 26 with 1:54 remaining. Win probability: Bills 75.6 percent.
1:54 — The Chiefs kept their focus narrow and needed only 52 seconds to reclaim the lead. After converting on third and 10 to inch closer to field goal range, Kansas City got the look it needed to get even more.
Speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill ran an in-breaking route from the left side, and Mahomes hit him in stride just as he turned upfield to dodge one tackle and evade four other Bills defenders for a 64-yard touchdown.
“It was two-man coverage. The safety was very deep, the corner was inside leveraging,” Hill said. “That is just Pat, knowing exactly when I was going to break.”
If it were any other team, perhaps instructing Hill to stop short of the goal line to eat up more time would have been a consideration. That wasn’t in the Chiefs’ plans, though.
“We wanted him to score,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. “We probably would’ve liked to have had it with less time on the clock, but he was battling on that. There wasn’t necessarily going to be any slowing him down. Just to get there was a feat.”
Chiefs 33, Bills 29 with 1:02 remaining. Win probability: Chiefs 91.5 percent.
1:02 — The Chiefs held star Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs to only seven receiving yards and limited Cole Beasley, the Bills’ No. 2 wideout, to only 60. But in devoting more resources to contain those two, the Chiefs created opportunities for Davis, who scored a postseason record four touchdowns. For his fourth, he split two defenders up the middle and gave Buffalo another three-point lead with only 13 seconds remaining.
Yet only one thing crossed Allen’s mind at the time: “I’m thinking that it’s Pat Mahomes on the other side,” he said.
Bills 36, Chiefs 33 with 0:13 remaining. Win probability: Bills 90.5 percent.
0:13 — The Chiefs regularly practice late-game situations, often never using them but knowing there will be moments when the banked reps might change a game. Sunday night provided one of those moments.
“[Offensive coordinator] Eric Bieniemy harps each and every Friday on those situations about middle rebounds, out passes or just quick passes and calling timeout and stuff like that,” Hill said. “Although, on Friday, hearing him say those words, you never know if those situations are going to come up, and those meetings are boring. You just have to home in like all of us do and just want to take it in and be great.”
Reid lauded his team for never wilting under the pressure. Before his players took the field for the final 13 seconds, he told his quarterback that “when it’s grim, become the grim reaper and go get it.”
So Mahomes played spoiler, connecting with Hill on a 19-yard catch-and-run to the Kansas City 44-yard line before the Chiefs called their first timeout and Buffalo called its final one. With eight seconds remaining, Kelce knew the Bills would try to take away the sidelines and keep the ball in the middle of the field. So he warned Mahomes that he had no intention of running the route that was called.
“‘I’m just going to run to the open area,’” Kelce recalled telling him. “Midway through [Patrick’s] cadence, he was screaming at me at the line of scrimmage: ‘Do it! Do it!’ I was just like, ‘All right, here we go, boys.’
“It was just a little backyard football with a couple of seconds left that gave us an opportunity to take the game into overtime.”
Kelce’s 25-yard catch put Harrison Butker in range for a 49-yard field goal, a kick that might have given some fans pause after he missed a 50-yarder just before the end of the first half. This time, though, he nailed it to send the game into overtime.
“We have the ultimate trust in him coming back, and we showed it coming right back to him,” Reid said. “We knew points were important, and no more important than with three seconds left in the game.”
Chiefs 36, Bills 36 at the end of regulation. Win probability: Bills 50.1 percent.
15:00 remaining in overtime — NFL overtime rules stipulate that the team that gets the ball first can end it all with a touchdown on its opening possession. So when the Chiefs won the coin toss, the onus fell on Buffalo’s defense.
In 4:15, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 75-yard drive, completing five passes along the way to enter the red zone. Then, at the Buffalo 8, Mahomes dropped back a final time as Kelce pulled out another familiar trick.
From the slot, he put a double move on Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano and turned around just as Mahomes launched a pass to his outside shoulder. Kelce spun around for the catch, landing both feet inside the right corner of the end zone before his teammates rushed toward him.
“That was a heck of a catch,” Reid said. “It was such a heck of a catch that the official kept me right there and said, ‘The game’s not over,’ for it felt like five minutes. Everybody was celebrating, and I’m going, ‘Good luck getting everybody back.’”
As chaos erupted, Reid and some of his assistants stood with an official as the play was reviewed to confirm the catch.
“I knew right away that it was a touchdown,” Kelce said. “I got full control of it and got both feet in the ground. I knew it was a touchdown right away.”
Mahomes seemed to know immediately, too. After celebrating in the end zone, he made a beeline back down the field to find Allen, who solemnly walked off the field while absorbing every pang of defeat. After an embrace, the two went their separate ways, knowing another meeting — and many more after that — was inevitable.
Chiefs 42, Bills 36. Win probability: Chiefs 100 percent.
So, just how wild was that game, with its offensive fireworks, minuscule margins, ratcheting tension and ping-ponging lead? The Washington Post measured each Super Bowl’s “enjoyment level” by examining each game’s competitiveness and tension, on a scale from 0 to 100, calculated by how close the score was at the end of each quarter, with a higher number representing a more entertaining game. What also stood out about Sunday’s game was two high-powered offenses scoring almost at will. How much these offenses exceeded expectations can be measured using expected points added, which compares the result of each play to similar plays run under the same conditions (down, distance and field position). As you would expect, this game graded as one for the ages.
According to the competitive index, Sunday night’s AFC divisional game had the highest rating of any playoff game since 2002 (88 on the scale), the first year the league expanded to 32 teams. It had the fifth-highest combined expected points added for the contest, with the teams scoring 46 more points than expected. No other playoff game in the last 19 seasons had both a competitive index result of 80 or higher plus a combined offensive EPA value of 28 or more, illustrating the clash between the Chiefs and Bills was truly one, wild ride.