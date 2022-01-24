Ortiz may have broken the mold for designating-hitting Hall of Famers. He’s 17th all-time in career home runs (541), 12th in doubles (632) and eighth in extra-base hits. In postseason play alone, he hit .289 with a .404 on-base percentage and .543 slugging percentage, with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, 61 RBI and 51 runs. Sure, he barely played in the field, but there are plenty of Hall of Famers who have gotten in almost solely for their plate prowess and not because they were at all good in the field. And yes, Ortiz’s name was on a list of players who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in a 2003 survey of MLB players that was supposed to remain confidential (the New York Times revealed its existence in 2009). But he never tested positive after that, and Commissioner Rob Manfred has said there are “legitimate scientific questions about whether or not those were truly positives” with regard to the 2003 list.