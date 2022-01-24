Elsewhere last week, Madison proved the gap between itself and Fairfax County opponents, handing Oakton its first loss, 69-36. Langley, a Fairfax County squad that hasn’t faced the Warhawks, reenters the rankings this week.
With Prince George’s County returning to the court last week, every D.C. area jurisdiction has resumed play as squads approach the regular season’s final month.
1. Sidwell Friends (11-0) Last ranked: 1
After controlling the start of ISL play, the Quakers continued their national dominance with wins over Hopkins (Minn.) and DeSoto (Tex.).
2. New Hope Academy (17-2) LR: 2
The Tigers had a rare quiet week, beating Riverdale Baptist, 78-42.
3. Paul VI (12-3) LR: 3
Though their game against Bishop McNamara was postponed, the Panthers topped Archbishop Carroll and St. Mary’s Ryken.
4. Bishop McNamara (9-4) LR: 4
After early-week covid issues, the Mustangs beat Holy Cross and Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.).
5. Georgetown Visitation (10-1) LR: 5
Rebounding from their loss to Sidwell Friends, the Cubs beat Maret and Stone Ridge.
6. St. John’s (6-3) LR: 6
Forward Delaney Thomas posted a double-double in the Cadets’ 59-38 win over Elizabeth Seton.
7. Good Counsel (10-1) LR: 7
Before facing Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powers this week, the Falcons beat Bishop Ireton and Carroll.
8. Madison (13-2) LR: 8
The Warhawks continued dominating Fairfax County, topping Oakton, South Lakes and West Potomac.
9. Clarksburg (8-0) LR: 9
The Coyotes notched a pair of victories by an average of 42 points.
10. Woodgrove (15-0) LR: 10
The Wolverines beat Briar Woods, Riverside and Mount Vernon last week.
11. Maret (8-3) LR: 11
The Frogs sandwiched a loss to Georgetown Visitation between wins over St. Andrew’s and Episcopal.
12. Alexandria City (12-1) LR: 14
The Titans beat Fairfax, South County and West Springfield.
13. Howard (5-0) LR: 15
The Lions continued controlling Howard County with a 46-39 win over Atholton.
14. Osbourn Park (12-1) LR: 16
After beating Patriot, the Yellowjackets defeated Freedom (South Riding) twice.
15. National Christian (10-4) LR: 13
Returning from a month-long break, the Eagles beat World of Life Christian Academy before falling to St. Frances Academy.
16. Glen Burnie (10-0) LR: 17
The Gophers scored more than 70 points in their wins over North County and Northeast.
17. Oakton (14-1) LR: 12
The Cougars followed a 69-36 loss to Madison with a 38-23 win over Centreville.
18. Parkdale (5-0) LR: 19
In their return from virtual learning, the Panthers beat Eleanor Roosevelt, 57-41.
19. Banneker (11-1) LR: 20
Theodore Roosevelt was the latest D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association foe the Bulldogs crushed.
20. Langley (11-1) LR: Not ranked
Since their loss to Centreville, the Saxons have won four straight games.
Dropped out: No. 18 St. Mary’s Ryken.
On the bubble: C.H. Flowers, Churchill, Pallotti, Potomac School, Whitman.