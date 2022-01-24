“And once you see one go in, you just keep shooting until you miss,” Peterson said.
In a 96-74 win over Mount Carmel, Peterson didn’t miss much. The senior guard exploded for 47 points, one of the highest individual point totals in the D.C. area this winter.
“I’m not really a stat-chaser, so I wasn’t paying too much attention to it,” Peterson said. “At halftime I figured I had around 20 points, but I was pretty focused on just finishing the game.”
He finished with eight made threes and used his hot shooting hand to get easy looks at the basket, too. The defense didn’t seem to adjust much, so he kept taking the opportunities he was given, and the numbers piled up.
Coming into that game, Peterson had been slightly disappointed in his personal performance this season. The No. 2 Cavaliers (15-3) were playing great basketball, which was most important to the senior, but it had been a frustrating winter on the offensive end. He was averaging less than 10 points per contest.
His teammates mobbed him at the final buzzer Wednesday, well aware of the stat line he had just put up. But Peterson didn’t have too much time to reflect on the game of a lifetime. He had to rush home and turn his focus to a more pressing concern.
“The bus ride home was fun with my teammates hyping me up and cheering me on and stuff,” Peterson said. “But I didn’t really reflect much — once I got home I had some homework to do. Honors Government.”
— Michael Errigo
St. Charles returns after near two-year delay
Everything about the St. Charles girls’ game at Huntingtown on Wednesday seemed new for Coach Darrelle Smith. Not only did providing water bottles and masks for his players feel unusual, but so did completing pregame warmups and standing for a rendition of the national anthem.
The game was St. Charles’s first since Feb. 28, 2020.
“It’s almost like getting back on a bike for the first time,” Smith said, “after not riding for a couple of years.”
After the 2020-21 season was canceled because of the pandemic, 10 players arrived for St. Charles tryouts in November — and one later became ineligible for grades. While the Spartans were optimistic at the beginning of December, players tested positive for the coronavirus almost every week.
Their depth was thin because they couldn’t field a junior varsity squad for the first time since the Waldorf school opened in 2014. More obstacles arrived when Charles County suspended sports between Dec. 23 and Jan. 9.
“All the preseason expectations were kind of out the window,” Smith said. “Me and my associate head coach were just doing the over-unders among ourselves, and we were like, ‘We got 22 games.’ And very quickly, we saw that we weren’t going to have 22 games.”
Eight games were canceled, but Smith tried to maintain his players’ motivation. He felt relief when his team arrived at Huntingtown around 5 p.m. Wednesday and hadn’t received a cancellation notice.
By the end of the night, St. Charles had won, 50-45, for its first victory in 23 months.
— Kyle Melnick
HALFTIME
Players of the week
Page Greenburg, G, Maret. The senior guard scored 22 points Tuesday against St. Andrew’s to reach 1,000 for her career.
Kyle Honore, G, Potomac (Va.). In a win over Colgan on Tuesday, the senior nabbed six steals to go with 24 points.
Solomon Mensah, G, Gaithersburg. The junior averaged 23 points, 10.5 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in the Trojans’ wins over Clarksburg and Northwest.
Daniya Warren-McClure, G, Coolidge. The junior averaged 18.5 points, five rebounds and 3.5 steals as the Colts swept H.D. Woodson and McKinley Tech.
Games to watch this week
St. Charles boys at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Lake Braddock boys at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m. Friday
St. John’s girls at Good Counsel, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Parkdale girls at Suitland, 7 p.m. Thursday
McKinley Tech now a DCIAA contender
After his team’s 64-58 win at Coolidge on Friday night, McKinley Tech’s Terrell Webster posted a simple request on Instagram. “I just want my respect,” he said.
Despite their 16-5 record, the Trainers have spent much of the year in the shadows of Wilson and Coolidge, the preseason favorites in the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association. Webster and the Trainers have leaned into the perceived lack of respect by referring to themselves as “the underdogs.”
“To us, Coolidge was just another team on our schedule, but a lot of people have been doubting us,” Webster said. “Winning just showed people who we are and gave us the respect we deserved.”
Dating to his time at St. John’s, which was primarily spent on the bench as a seldom-used reserve, Webster has been on a quest to remind himself and others that he still possesses the talent that made him an intriguing prospect out of middle school.
“I knew coming into my junior year I had a lot to prove,” Webster said. “I wasn’t proving anybody wrong, though — just proving myself right.”
McKinley Tech is in position to clinch one of the top two seeds in the DCIAA playoffs, and Webster — who’s averaging 17 points per game after his 30-point outburst against Coolidge — thinks his team is capable of breaking through.
“We know that we haven’t done anything yet,” Webster said. “But if we can stay locked in on the defensive end each possession and continue to play for each, we will win it all.”
— Tramel Raggs
Osbourn Park is jelling
Few things, outside of the school’s name stitched on its jerseys, were supposed to look the same for this Osbourn Park girls’ basketball team, after the Yellowjackets lost almost 90 percent of their scoring from last year’s squad that fell in the Class 6 state championship game. But the team’s goals — a district, regional and state title — did not change, and now it looks like the No. 14 Yellowjackets (12-1) are on the fast track to at least hit the first two targets.
Coach Chrissy Kelly said that the team has taken bits of the identity from last season, in particular its effort and defensive-minded approach, but the players also want to create their own legacy.
“The younger kids that now have the opportunity to step in … they got to sit on the sidelines and say, ‘Well, I should be in.’ Well, now it’s your time,” Kelly said. “That’s really what they understand about that continuation of the culture.”
The team has overcome plenty already. Five members of the nine-person roster tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this season, and last month the team played an impromptu game against Madison, who toppled them in the state finals last February and beat them this time by 18.
Recently, though, Osbourn Park has looked just as strong as last year’s squad, as it has won its last three matchups — against the Cedar Run District’s second- and third-place teams — by an average of 26 points.
“We’re definitely just trying to stay focused and stay on track,” senior Hailey Kellogg said. “Winning by 20 or 30 is good for us, but it’s also teaching us how to stay humble and continue. There is always growing from those games.”
— Spencer Nusbaum