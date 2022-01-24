Few things, outside of the school’s name stitched on its jerseys, were supposed to look the same for this Osbourn Park girls’ basketball team, after the Yellowjackets lost almost 90 percent of their scoring from last year’s squad that fell in the Class 6 state championship game. But the team’s goals — a district, regional and state title — did not change, and now it looks like the No. 14 Yellowjackets (12-1) are on the fast track to at least hit the first two targets.